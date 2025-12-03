How A US Aircraft Carrier Became The Court For A College Basketball Game
Typically, one of the things that separates a professional basketball game from other popular American sports like football and baseball is that the games are played indoors, out of the elements. Sure, each arena will have its own hometown fans and unique atmosphere, but the venues don't have the variation you find in MLB's stadiums, or the dramatic weather conditions that can impact college and NFL football games throughout the season.
At least not most of the time. Because on a few different occasions over the last 15 years, there have been a few different college basketball games played on one of the most unique and unconventional venues in all of sports — the deck of an active United States Navy aircraft carrier. The most recent of these games happened back in 2022, on the USS Abraham Lincoln in its homeport of San Diego, California.
Hosted on a makeshift court with temporary stands on the deck, these carrier deck basketball games haven't always been smooth sailing in terms of playing conditions, but the response from players and fans has been strong. The handful of carrier games have acted as both a competitive sporting event and a gesture of appreciation toward the military, with even the President of the United States attending one of these historic matches.
It wasn't always easy
The first of these games was held on Veterans Day 2011, with the North Carolina Tar Heels facing off against Michigan State on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego. Known as the Carrier Classic, the game had over 8,000 fans in attendance, most of them uniformed military members. President Barack Obama and the First Lady were also on hand to take in the action. The outdoor temporary court and seating setup worked well, and the event was blessed by mild Southern California weather, which made playing in the elements pretty easy.
The first Carrier Classic was a success, helping to honor the military while shining a new light on college basketball. The NCAA and Navy decided to go even bigger the following year, with four different carrier games scheduled for Veterans Day 2012. This is where some of the inherent issues with hosting a basketball game on the deck of a ship started to become apparent. The 2012 events would be nationwide, scheduled in Jacksonville, Florida, on the deck of the USS Bataan, and on the USS Yorktown in South Carolina, and the USS Midway in San Diego – the latter two of which are permanent museum ships.
Unfortunately, most of the games did not proceed as planned. The second part of a doubleheader on the Yorktown was canceled because condensation made the court unsafe, and the same problem caused the USS Bataan game to be suspended during the first half.
The tradition returns
Across the country in San Diego, meanwhile, the usually pleasant Southern California weather would not cooperate. The 2012 game between Syracuse and Ohio State on the deck of the historic USS Midway had to be delayed for two days because of rain. And when they finally did tip off, windy conditions wreaked havoc on the game. Slippery conditions and wind are common obstacles in college football, but in college basketball? The wind is unfamiliar, and a slippery court isn't just a challenge; it's a game-breaking safety issue. Thus, it would be another decade before another carrier game was attempted.
The 2022 USS Abraham Lincoln game between Michigan State and Gonzaga was held as part of the Armed Forces Classic series, which holds special games at military installations around the world. Fortunately, this iteration of the carrier deck basketball game went a lot smoother than the last one, with a crowd of 3,000 enjoying the show. While there haven't been any additional carrier games scheduled since, it's possible that 2022 wasn't the last time we'll see a basketball game played against such a unique backdrop. In the meantime, while there won't actually be racing on the decks, NASCAR will use aircraft carriers as a scenic backdrop for its collaboration with the Navy during the upcoming 2026 San Diego street race.