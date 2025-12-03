How A US Aircraft Carrier Became The Court For A College Basketball Game

Typically, one of the things that separates a professional basketball game from other popular American sports like football and baseball is that the games are played indoors, out of the elements. Sure, each arena will have its own hometown fans and unique atmosphere, but the venues don't have the variation you find in MLB's stadiums, or the dramatic weather conditions that can impact college and NFL football games throughout the season.

At least not most of the time. Because on a few different occasions over the last 15 years, there have been a few different college basketball games played on one of the most unique and unconventional venues in all of sports — the deck of an active United States Navy aircraft carrier. The most recent of these games happened back in 2022, on the USS Abraham Lincoln in its homeport of San Diego, California.

Hosted on a makeshift court with temporary stands on the deck, these carrier deck basketball games haven't always been smooth sailing in terms of playing conditions, but the response from players and fans has been strong. The handful of carrier games have acted as both a competitive sporting event and a gesture of appreciation toward the military, with even the President of the United States attending one of these historic matches.