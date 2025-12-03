Stop Wasting Money Buying Individual Motorcycle Tools: Do This Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of joys in owning a motorcycle, especially as it opens doors to a unique kind of adventure. However, if you want to keep enjoying it for a long time, you'll need to make sure you maintain it properly both on and off the road. To do this, you'll need to have the right tools on your belt. In general, the average rider will benefit from owning a kit with basic tools, like wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, ratchets, and hex keys. However, it can be difficult to know which ones you actually need. What you don't want is to need an urgent repair only to realize you don't have the right tools on hand.
Thankfully, you can skip a lot of the unnecessary stress just by investing in a good motorcycle tool kit. In the past, we've mentioned the DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Set, the Deko Rolling Mechanics 258-Piece Tool Kit, and the Stanley 69-Piece Black Chrome Set. Not only do they have a comprehensive list of tools, but they also come in storage containers that can keep them in one place. Often, they'll have most of the useful tools you might not think to include when building your own kit. That's especially true if you're a beginner owner who isn't yet familiar with your specific needs. Afterward, you can start building your motorcycle riding tool kit as well, with tools that will vary based on your particular vehicle, plus the kind of adventures you like to have as a rider.
Motorcycle tool kits for rides
Before building your kit, you'll need to consider what kind of rider you are. For example, long-distance riders use different gear and accessories than someone who does more city riding for daily commutes. But if you're a little bit of both, you can also get a travel motorcycle kit that can help ensure you don't miss out on the important bits.
For KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle owners, you can get the CruzTools Road Tech KT1 Tool Kit on Amazon. Retailing for a little under $100, it's definitely not a budget option. However, more than 130 people have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars, so the odds seem to be in your favor. At just under 3.2 pounds, it comes with a roll-up carrying case that covers solutions to a ton of issues you may come across with your motorcycle while riding. Inside it, there's a range of recommended hand tools, including pliers, mini ratchets, sockets, and wrenches, as well as Torx keys and hex keys. Additionally, it includes some practical non-tool materials, like duct tape, thread locker, and cable ties.
That said, if you still prefer to build your kit, you can reference these existing tool lists as you do it, something that makes sense if you already have most of the tools lying around in your garage. However, it's important to note that you might want to add a few more non-hand tool options to the mix, too.
Other things motorcycle riders should have on-hands
Apart from what's included above, there are other things that we think are must-haves in your motorcycle travel tool kit. Among them, our team also recommends investing in a tire repair kit, which can help you avoid potentially life-threatening problems on the road. Although it doesn't address all tire-related issues, it can help manage tiny punctures until you get professional help. If you're on a budget, you'll want to get something like the Pittsburgh Tubeless Tire Repair Kit, which you can get for just under $7 from Harbor Freight. Out of the box, the 9-piece kit includes a reamer, hook tools, plugs, a razor, and rubber cement. So far, more than 2,500 Harbor Freight users have rated it a pretty positive 4.2 stars.
But if you want a more unique solution, there's also the Grand Pitstop Tubeless Tire Puncture Kit. Besides being an Amazon's Choice product, more than 3,600 people have rated it an average of 4.3 stars. Starting at $23.30, it comes with the mini plug kit, 6 mushroom plugs, and a little storage bag. Not to mention, for just an extra $8, you can get the kit plus 30 plugs, so you know that you're covered. And lastly, you'll need to give everything a home in a compact way. On Amazon, the Ryker Roll Up Tool Bag is a popular option with detachable pouches. Retailing for $29.99, over 5,000 users have given it around 4.7 stars.