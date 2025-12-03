If You See An Orange Sticker On An Abandoned Car, Here's What It Means

It's not unusual to see a car sitting on the side of the road. Maybe the driver ran out of gas. Perhaps it was in an accident, which is a red flag you can't ignore on a Carfax report. Sometimes there may even be an orange sticker on the window, which means police have identified it as being abandoned. In that case, the clock's ticking and the owner must take action.

The sticker is meant to communicate that the car shouldn't be where it is and authorities want it moved to the owner, who then has a set amount of time to take care of it. If the car is still there after that timeframe, it will likely be towed at the owner's expense. Once that happens, it's up to the owner to track it down, and settle the bill. If for some reason police can't find the owner, and the car remains in the impound lot, it could be put up for auction, where you can even sell a junk car without a title.

Exactly how long car owners have to move a tagged vehicle depends on the state. For example, in Minnesota, drivers have three days to move an abandoned car. After that, residents can contact authorities to have the vehicle removed. However, in the state of New York, a car is considered abandoned if left longer than two days, and that timeframe actually decreases based on the car's physical location.