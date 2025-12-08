Is Kroil Better Than WD-40? Here's What Users Say

WD-40 has been around for over 70 years now, and although it was originally designed as a solution for rust prevention, there have been countless uses and hacks attributed to the handy spray now. In fact, although there was a primary use highlighted by the founders back in 1953, WD-40 has always been marketed as a multi-use product, perfect for solving everything from squeaky hinges through to shining up stainless steel kitchen appliances, and loosening rusted bolts.

Kroil, on the other hand, is and always has been marketed very differently. The Kroil story actually predates that of WD-40, starting back in 1939. Kroil was designed with one goal in mind: being the best-performing penetrant spray out there, looking to loosen rusted bolts and save scraped knuckles. Rather than promise to shine up your kitchen, or keep the wheel on your wheelbarrow turning freely, Kroil simply promises to 'loosen stubborn metal parts with ease,' and that's where the differentiation between these two products really comes in.

Yes, both WD-40 and Kroil can help to combat seized metal components, but rather than masquerading as a multi-purpose spray, Kroil only has this in mind. Kroil is not so great at general lubrication tasks, as it's just so thin, but that's part of its magic. This fineness allows it to creep into spaces that are just 1 millionth of an inch in size, and here it spreads, cleans, displaces moisture, and ultimately loosens one metal component from another. WD-40 cannot compete in this department, and as a water displacer (hence "WD"), it was never really designed to. So, when it comes down to breaking down rusted bonds and freeing frozen components, yes, Kroil is better than WD-40.