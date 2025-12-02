Which Major Power Tool Brand Has The Most Affordable Batteries?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're building your first collection of power tools or looking to switch over to another brand, pricing the batteries is incredibly important. Even if you have the best tools money can buy, you won't get very far if you can't afford the batteries that keep them running. After diving into six of the top brands, we found Ryobi batteries, which you should think twice about before buying on Amazon, the most affordable.

When comparing batteries with 18 to 20 volts, the Ryobi One+ 18V 4.0 Ah 2-pack's regular price of $119 at Home Depot is tough to beat. That's $59.50 for each battery. In contrast, the DeWalt 20V 5.0 Ah Max 2-pack battery at Home Depot is $219. That's $109.50 for each battery. The Milwaukee M18 18V 5.0 Ah battery is even higher, at $169 each, and the Makita 18V LXT 5.0 Ah battery is $157. Lowe's has the Bosch 18V 4.0 Ah battery for $129, as well as the Craftsman 20V 4.0 Ah battery at $119 regular price. Kobalt, another national brand, doesn't offer an 18V or 20V option, making their 24V–and higher–batteries typically more expensive versus Ryobi.

Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Ace Hardware were used for this comparison, and none of these retails reflect weekly specials or promotional pricing. When that pricing is applied, Ryobi wins out again. The regularly priced One+ 18V 2-pack, as of this writing, is on sale for $99 at Home Depot, making each battery under $50.