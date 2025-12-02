Toyota's 2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid Beats The Honda Civic In More Than Just HP

When people think of the Toyota Prius, a certain quality comes to mind: efficiency. Not looks, not exclusivity, and certainly not power. And that was true for a time — the Toyota Prius represented the Japanese automaker's first mass-produced hybrid, and indeed one of the first modern hybrids ever sold in bulk. It was a car designed with one philosophy in mind: Make a roomy, four-door compact car that would sip gas. Overall, that made it relatively nondescript, generally about the furthest thing away from an "enthusiast's car" as one could go, hence why it's so often hated by enthusiasts and loved by owners.

Originally, the Prius more closely resembled a Corolla with a body kit; the second-gen was the one that started the whole bubbly hatchback look that most people recognize. By subsequent generations, Toyota attempted to make it progressively more appealing, to varying levels of success, but it was still not exactly stylish. That, in the eyes of many, ends with this latest generation, with the 2026 Prius outperforming its Honda Civic hatchback rival in almost every aspect: power, styling, and specs. The latter points are subjective, though we certainly see the appeal. The design is sleek, sporty, and contemporary. Plus, it's markedly more efficient than the Civic: 52 MPG combined versus Honda's 48 MPG. And, lastly, it boasts 220 horsepower versus the Civic hybrid's 200. Is it fast? No, not against traditional sports cars. But it'd certainly be peppier than the Honda, which is the major selling point here.