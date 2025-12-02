How To Measure Your Car's Horsepower At Home (And Why It's Useful)

A car's horsepower is one of the most fundamental measurements that automakers and enthusiasts alike rely upon. Of course, the most important reason for us enthusiasts is, put simply, is this car faster than a different car? Fundamentally, horsepower measures how fast the wheels can turn, while torque measures how easily the car turns them — both are needed to bring a car up to speed comfortably. However, that number you see in brochures actually isn't fixed. It decreases over time, as parasitic wear from other parts and internal components sap an engine's performance.

As someone who's made classic cars her passion, it's become something of a given that all of the cars I've owned have experienced this depreciation to varying extents. It's actually not difficult to measure it, either — all it takes is a few runs up to speed (done within legal limits, naturally), a camera on a timer, and a little bit of math, and you can fairly accurately measure your horsepower without the use of a dyno. Will it be as precise as a dyno? Probably not. But it can let you see if your car is experiencing such a performance decrease. This is important for several reasons. Let's say I figure out that my car has a 10% power loss from the factory. I go in and replace the filters, spark plugs, and so on, then run the test again. If it's still 10% down, I know the parasitic drag is likely somewhere deeper inside the engine, or tied to accessories. Basically, it helps me narrow down the root cause of issues as I fix up a car.