Different tire compounds excel in different areas, which is why tires have speed ratings — not all materials can handle the extra heat and stress that come with high-speed driving. However, upgrading your tire's speed rating does come with trade-offs. So, does tire speed rating affect your car's ride quality?

Yes, tires with a higher speed rating typically rely on reinforced construction in order to better cope with the stress. This means that a higher speed rating may result in reduced comfort and a noisier ride. A tire with a higher speed rating is also designed to reduce flexing because added flex also increases the tire's heat signature. It's the same story with a sporty suspension setup, where less flex and more stiffness increases control and reduces body roll.

The idea here is to keep the car planted, much like swapping a cozy car seat for a firm bucket seat — you gain precision, but you feel everything. Here is everything you need to know about how different speed ratings affect comfort, and whether it makes sense to upgrade for your vehicle.