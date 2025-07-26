Why Do Tires Have Speed Limits & What Happens If You Go Over?

As a car owner, you probably already know that tires come with a size designation. It's a standardized code that helps you identify what exact tires will fit your vehicle perfectly. But the size designation is actually just one of the many things your rubber is rated for. Another key tire rating you should be familiar with is the maximum speed index.

Also shown on the sidewall, a tire's speed rating is the top speed it can run at when under a certain maximum load. It appears as a single letter from A to Y, immediately following the tire load index and size designation. For the majority of the speed ratings, the speed capacity increases as you move down the alphabet. For instance, the D rating common in farm tractors supports up to 40mph only, while the S rating for sedans is at 112mph.

It's generally okay to install tires with a higher speed rating on your car, and even a lower one if they're for winter use. But if you can get away with doing so, why do tires even have speed limits in the first place, and is it safe to go over them?