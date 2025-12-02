Is The Yamaha R7 A Faster Motorcycle Than The Ninja 650?

There's a wide variety of available sport bikes these days. From basic, low-displacement single-cylinder bikes all the way up to screaming four-cylinder superbikes, there's a full-fairing motorcycle for everybody. Two notable bikes you might land on if you're looking for something affordable and quick will likely be the Yamaha R7 and the Kawasaki Ninja 650. Both motorcycles are strong choices for middleweight sport bikes with a bit of performance on tap.

The Yamaha R7 has a pretty impressive top speed, with some riders reportedly reaching as high as 130 mph during all-out sprints. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is ever-so-slightly slower at the top end, with a top speed of around 125 mph. So, if you've got a wide-open runway, two riders of equal weight, and an even start, the Yamaha is indeed faster than the Kawasaki. But only barely, though, and these bikes are very close when it comes to topped-out performance.

It makes sense that the two would be pretty evenly matched. They're similar in size, engine configuration, and power output. The R7 has a claimed curb weight of 417 pounds, which is relatively close to the Ninja 650's claimed 425 pounds. The R7 uses a 689cc twin-cylinder engine known as the CP2. It puts out 72 hp and 50 lb-ft of torque. The Kawasaki also has a two-cylinder engine, but it's a bit smaller at 649cc. It produces 67 hp and 48.5 lb-ft, making the Ninja 650 just a tad bit heavier and slightly less powerful.