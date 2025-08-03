Yamaha R7 Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle And Is It Good For Beginners?

Sleek looks, full fairings, and great performance make the R7 an appealing choice in its class. It's as powerful as four-cylinder sportbikes we've recently tested, like the Kawasaki ZX-6R and the Honda CBR600RR, but it's not as expensive as either, so could it potentially be a good bike for beginners? Unfortunately, even without a four-cylinder engine, the R7 is likely a bit too powerful for newbies. Its 689cc two-cylinder engine made 64.8 hp and 44.5 lb-ft of torque on Cycle World's dyno, which is a hearty amount for a two-wheeled machine.

Yamaha doesn't list the R7's top speed, but third-party sources peg it at 130 mph or so. Similarly, owner videos show the bike hitting top speeds slightly over 130 mph. The R7 is not faster than the four-cylinder R6 that it replaced, but anything that can crack 130 mph is fast enough that new riders might have a hard time getting acclimated.

I've been riding motorcycles for decades with experience on bikes of various shapes and sizes. If you're looking for a beginner bike based on its top speed, I think you're taking the wrong approach. Finding something that's affordable and relatively low on power is a better, lower-risk way to learn proper riding techniques. Getting started on a smaller, less powerful, and cheaper bike will be a much better experience.