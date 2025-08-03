Yamaha R7 Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle And Is It Good For Beginners?

By Travis Langness
Person riding a Yamaha R7 on a country road Yamaha

Sleek looks, full fairings, and great performance make the R7 an appealing choice in its class. It's as powerful as four-cylinder sportbikes we've recently tested, like the Kawasaki ZX-6R and the Honda CBR600RR, but it's not as expensive as either, so could it potentially be a good bike for beginners? Unfortunately, even without a four-cylinder engine, the R7 is likely a bit too powerful for newbies. Its 689cc two-cylinder engine made 64.8 hp and 44.5 lb-ft of torque on Cycle World's dyno, which is a hearty amount for a two-wheeled machine. 

Yamaha doesn't list the R7's top speed, but third-party sources peg it at 130 mph or so. Similarly, owner videos show the bike hitting top speeds slightly over 130 mph. The R7 is not faster than the four-cylinder R6 that it replaced, but anything that can crack 130 mph is fast enough that new riders might have a hard time getting acclimated. 

I've been riding motorcycles for decades with experience on bikes of various shapes and sizes. If you're looking for a beginner bike based on its top speed, I think you're taking the wrong approach. Finding something that's affordable and relatively low on power is a better, lower-risk way to learn proper riding techniques. Getting started on a smaller, less powerful, and cheaper bike will be a much better experience. 

Alternatives to the R7 for beginners

Kawasaki Ninja 500 cornering on a curvy mountain road Kawasaki

On top of being a bit too fast for beginners, the R7 is probably too pricey for a first bike as well. Yamaha's MSRP for the 2025 R7 is $10,499 (including $600 destination fee and $700 supply chain surcharge), which is nearly double what you could spend on a high-quality beginner bike. The Yamaha R3, for example, is much less expensive at $6,449 (including $600 destination and $300 supply surcharge) and still has the full-fairing looks of a sportbike. Sure, the R3 is smaller and less powerful, but its lower power levels will be more approachable and less intimidating for beginners. A lighter motorcycle is also easier to maneuver at slow speeds, giving riders more confidence as they learn.

If you're looking for non-Yamaha options for beginner sport bikes, there are several to choose from. The Suzuki GSX250R is a strong choice, with similar power and performance to the R3 and an approachable starting price of $5,749 (including $600 destination fee). But if 250cc bikes seem a bit small, there's the nice middle ground of 500cc bikes like the Honda CB500R and the Kawasaki Ninja 500. Both use parallel-twin engines like the R7, but they're a bit less powerful and, as a result, should be easier to manage for new riders.

