How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja 650? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

When it comes to sport bikes, Kawasaki has a wide array of available options. It currently has 13 bikes under the Ninja nameplate, all with varying engine sizes, configurations, and capabilities. The top dogs include Kawasaki's biggest and most powerful bikes, like the H2, ZX-14R, and ZX-10R. Moving down into the middle of their sportbike range, bikes like the ZX-6R and ZX-4R offer more modest performance but are still seriously fast. The category Kawasaki simply calls "sport" however, includes bikes like the Ninja 650 — a middleweight sport bike with a reasonable price tag.

The Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that makes 67 hp and 48.5 lb-ft of torque. That's a reasonable amount of power for the 650's size, and it gives it respectable performance. Kawasaki doesn't publish acceleration or top speed numbers for the Ninja 650, but that doesn't stop riders from reporting back on just how fast their bikes go. Riders have posted themselves hitting top speeds of just over 200 km/h, which is about 124-125 mph, though you'll need some serious space to get it going that fast.

For flat-out acceleration, there aren't many modern tests of the Ninja 650 blasting from zero to 60 mph. Cycle World claims a time of 3.5 seconds for the 2014 iteration of the bike, although that would take some pretty impressive launch skills. The few real-world zero-to-60 times we've seen owners achieve for the latest Ninja 650 are around 4 seconds.