Can You Replace One Galaxy Buds Earbud? It Depends

Earbuds typically don't wear out, develop faults, or get lost or damaged in pairs. You'll often find that the left one is still working perfectly fine while the right is starting to fail, or the right one remains snuggly in its cradle where you put it while the left appears to have vanished off the face of the Earth. You might end up needing to buy a new pair while the other is still working perfectly well. Ideally, then, the solution would be to buy a new bud for half the price of a new bud if you're not looking to upgrade and don't have any issue with its partner. Therein lies the dilemma: Manufacturers, with profit margins at the forefront of their minds, are more than happy for you to buy a whole new pair when you don't technically need to. That's not to say it's necessarily the only option.

Samsung's operations and available services are a little different in different regions of the world. Samsung Australia, for instance, offers replacement cradles for eight different bud types, from Galaxy Buds to GalaxyBuds2 and GalaxyBuds3, the Pro version of the latter being very well received in a SlashGear review. The option is also available to replace a bud as well as or instead of the cradle. For instance, the price is AU$80 for a replacement cradle and AU$120 for a new single earbud (AU$180, the equivalent of approximately $78 for both). Unfortunately, this service isn't available in the United States, which makes it considerably more difficult for U.S. customers. There are options such as third-party sellers, though, for those in the United States that are specifically seeking to replace a single lost, damaged, or faulty bud.