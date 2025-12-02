Can You Replace One Galaxy Buds Earbud? It Depends
Earbuds typically don't wear out, develop faults, or get lost or damaged in pairs. You'll often find that the left one is still working perfectly fine while the right is starting to fail, or the right one remains snuggly in its cradle where you put it while the left appears to have vanished off the face of the Earth. You might end up needing to buy a new pair while the other is still working perfectly well. Ideally, then, the solution would be to buy a new bud for half the price of a new bud if you're not looking to upgrade and don't have any issue with its partner. Therein lies the dilemma: Manufacturers, with profit margins at the forefront of their minds, are more than happy for you to buy a whole new pair when you don't technically need to. That's not to say it's necessarily the only option.
Samsung's operations and available services are a little different in different regions of the world. Samsung Australia, for instance, offers replacement cradles for eight different bud types, from Galaxy Buds to GalaxyBuds2 and GalaxyBuds3, the Pro version of the latter being very well received in a SlashGear review. The option is also available to replace a bud as well as or instead of the cradle. For instance, the price is AU$80 for a replacement cradle and AU$120 for a new single earbud (AU$180, the equivalent of approximately $78 for both). Unfortunately, this service isn't available in the United States, which makes it considerably more difficult for U.S. customers. There are options such as third-party sellers, though, for those in the United States that are specifically seeking to replace a single lost, damaged, or faulty bud.
Second Galaxy Buds can be difficult to come by
Some users may opt to just use a single earbud if its partner isn't available. Hearing in one ear may be affected, for instance, or you might prefer to be able to hear music or a podcast while being better able to hear what's going on around you as well. Samsung in Singapore notes that "you can use the single earbud with the device it was previously paired to. However, some features may be unavailable." In Singapore, too, customers are offered the chance to purchase another earbud at a Service Center, pending an appointment. In other regions, such as North America, Samsung makes its official position all too clear via its Canadian customer service: "If you have lost one of your earbuds, you can purchase a new pair from the Samsung website. A single replacement earbud cannot be purchased."
Connecting a single earbud can be performed via Galaxy Wearable, though it's important to note that this will prevent software updates while just one is in use. This may be the route that North American customers (and those in other regions without such a replacement service) have to take if they're unwilling or unable to replace the whole set. To acquire a replacement earbud, third-party sellers with a bud of the same generation (and the opposite left-right variety) may be a lifeline. It's then possible to sync compatible models from two different sets by using Samsung's dedicated Galaxy Wearable software or by putting both in their charging cradle and holding the touch surface until the green light indicates that the connection was successful. The correct pairing procedure for Samsung Galaxy Buds is important. Consider the pricing for a suitable earbud and whether there's a significant savings over buying a whole new set.