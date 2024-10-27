How To Put Your Samsung Galaxy Buds In Pairing Mode

If your earbuds are brand-new and haven't previously been paired to another device, putting them in pairing mode is a snap. For Galaxy Buds that have not yet been paired with a device, all you have to do to put them in pairing mode is place the earbuds in the case, and leave the case open. Ensure that the case recognizes the earbuds and that the charging light is on, and also make sure the case itself is charged. Any modern Samsung phone will be able to spot the earbuds in pairing mode, and you should be prompted to pair the buds within seconds.

Advertisement

If the earbuds have previously been connected to another device, you'll need to manually put them into pairing mode before you can pair them with a new device. How you do this will depend on the model of the earbuds you have: For Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live, and Buds Pro, you'll need to take the earbuds out of the case and put them in your ears. Then, press and hold the touchpads on the earbuds for a few seconds to put them in pairing mode.

Galaxy Buds2 and Buds2 Pro should be left inside the case. Then, while they're still in the case, touch and hold the touchpads on the earbuds until the lights on the case start to flash. For the newer Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, you'll want to put the earbuds in the charging case. Close and reopen the case, then press and hold the connect button on the bottom of the case for three seconds.

Advertisement