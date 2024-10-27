How To Put Your Samsung Galaxy Buds In Pairing Mode
Samsung's Galaxy Buds earbuds are high quality earbuds that most devices can connect to and use, whether it's listening to music, movies, and more. However, the method by which you set up a Bluetooth connection can differ between devices. Pairing the Galaxy Buds with different devices is a simple process that takes no more than a few seconds once you've become accustomed to the process for each device.
You can switch connections with relative ease, allowing you to use your earbuds with different devices depending on which devices you'll be using in any given moment. With a little bit of knowledge, you can wield your new Samsung Galaxy Buds like a pro regardless of what device you want to use them with. This article will cover how to pair your earbuds with different types of devices, switch connections, and disconnect your earbuds to prepare you for any audio situation that might arise.
Device compatibility for the Galaxy Buds
For starters, you'll want to check your earbuds' compatibility with the device you're trying to connect them with, and download any prerequisite apps or drivers. Samsung and other Android devices running Android 6.0 or higher can connect to a pair of Galaxy Buds using the Galaxy Wearables app, which comes preinstalled on many Samsung devices.
For iOS users, they must be using an iPhone 7 or later that's running iOS 10 and above — earlier versions of the device and operating system are not compatible with Galaxy Bud earbuds. When using Galaxy Buds with an iPhone, Samsung recommends using its Samsung Galaxy Buds app to manage the connection, as this app will allow you to access the Galaxy Buds' premium features with your iPhone.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds app is only compatible with the Samsung Buds+ and Buds Live. Other versions, such as the Buds2, Buds Pro, and Buds3 will not be able to connect to the app.
How to put your Samsung earbuds in pairing mode for the first time
If your earbuds are brand-new and haven't previously been paired to another device, putting them in pairing mode is a snap. For Galaxy Buds that have not yet been paired with a device, all you have to do to put them in pairing mode is place the earbuds in the case, and leave the case open. Ensure that the case recognizes the earbuds and that the charging light is on, and also make sure the case itself is charged. Any modern Samsung phone will be able to spot the earbuds in pairing mode, and you should be prompted to pair the buds within seconds.
If the earbuds have previously been connected to another device, you'll need to manually put them into pairing mode before you can pair them with a new device. How you do this will depend on the model of the earbuds you have: For Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live, and Buds Pro, you'll need to take the earbuds out of the case and put them in your ears. Then, press and hold the touchpads on the earbuds for a few seconds to put them in pairing mode.
Galaxy Buds2 and Buds2 Pro should be left inside the case. Then, while they're still in the case, touch and hold the touchpads on the earbuds until the lights on the case start to flash. For the newer Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, you'll want to put the earbuds in the charging case. Close and reopen the case, then press and hold the connect button on the bottom of the case for three seconds.
Interfaces for Samsung earbuds
When connecting your Samsung earbuds to a device, you have a choice of three major interfaces depending on which device you're using. For Android devices, you can use the Galaxy Wearables app by Samsung, which gives you access to premium features of your earbuds. This app is available for all major Android devices, and is compatible with all Samsung earbuds.
When using an iOS device, the availability of the Samsung Buds app by Samsung depends on model. Only iPhone 7 models and later, which are actively running iOS 10 or later, can use the Samsung Buds app; not to mention the app is only compatible with the Samsung Buds+ and Buds Live. Samsung smartwatches can also connect to Samsung earbuds, however, you can only take calls and listen to music with this device. Some premium features may not be available.
Samsung earbuds are also Bluetooth enabled, allowing them to connect to devices without a specific application or driver for them, such as smart TVs, iPhones that cannot use the Samsung Buds app, and PCs. For these devices, you won't have access to premium features unless the device has a compatible application that controls these features.