What's The Rarest PS5 Controller?
Gamers love exclusivity, whether it's a limited-time skin or the items that come with a deluxe pre-order. That's why seeing a listing for a super rare PlayStation 5 controller is enticing at a glance — but the high price tag has likely led many to hesitate. Is the Play Has No Limits controller actually a collector's item?
Listings for an employee-exclusive Play Has No Limits DuelSense PlayStation 5 controller have reached $6,500 on eBay. The 2022 limited-edition controller is most likely the rarest PlayStation 5 controller ever made, with some sources claiming only 500 Sony employees received the controller. It features a microtextured surface made up of 40,000 tiny symbols inspired by those found on PlayStation controllers and an intricate geometric design using the same symbols — squares, triangles, circles, and plus signs — connected by faint lines. It also comes with a stand that reads "2022," which you'll definitely use since this is probably not a controller you'd want to play with. Especially if you spent thousands on eBay!
While there is no confirmed total amount of Play Has No Limits controllers in the wild, collectors know that these employee gifts — which were never released to the public — are incredibly tough to find. And afford.
Other rare PlayStation 5 controllers to collect
There are a few other rare official PlayStation 5 controllers for collectors to keep an eye on. Earlier this year, PlayStation revealed the Jeweled Green (also known as Alpine Green) DualSense controller, which was available exclusively at the Esports World Cup, a seven-week esports event held in Saudi Arabia. It's estimated that there are between 1,000 and 5,000 of these controllers.
After that, the controllers become a bit more common, although they are still quite desirable to collectors. This includes the 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense controller, which was released in North America in 2024 and is estimated to have between 50,000 and 100,000 units in circulation. Another sought-after PlayStation 5 controller is the Final Fantasy XVI DualSense controller, which was released in Japan in 2023. There are only 10,000 to 50,000 of these controllers produced. For comparison, there are likely well over 100 million standard DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers based on PlayStation 5 sales — over 84.2 million units have been sold as of November 2025 (even after a massive price hike).