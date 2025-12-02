What's The Rarest PS5 Controller?

Gamers love exclusivity, whether it's a limited-time skin or the items that come with a deluxe pre-order. That's why seeing a listing for a super rare PlayStation 5 controller is enticing at a glance — but the high price tag has likely led many to hesitate. Is the Play Has No Limits controller actually a collector's item?

Listings for an employee-exclusive Play Has No Limits DuelSense PlayStation 5 controller have reached $6,500 on eBay. The 2022 limited-edition controller is most likely the rarest PlayStation 5 controller ever made, with some sources claiming only 500 Sony employees received the controller. It features a microtextured surface made up of 40,000 tiny symbols inspired by those found on PlayStation controllers and an intricate geometric design using the same symbols — squares, triangles, circles, and plus signs — connected by faint lines. It also comes with a stand that reads "2022," which you'll definitely use since this is probably not a controller you'd want to play with. Especially if you spent thousands on eBay!

While there is no confirmed total amount of Play Has No Limits controllers in the wild, collectors know that these employee gifts — which were never released to the public — are incredibly tough to find. And afford.