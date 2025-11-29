How Much You Should Actually Be Tipping Your Uber Driver

Back in 2016, a blog post by Uber told the public that they didn't want to include tipping options within the app "because we felt it would be better for riders and drivers to know for sure what they would pay or earn on each trip — without the uncertainty of tipping." They also went on to say that tipping Uber drivers is not expected or required, as they wanted to keep Uber hassle-free.

However, one year later, Uber sent out e-mails to its drivers saying that integrating tips was the company's way of improving the relationship with their drivers. Therefore, the easiest and most cost-effective way to tip an Uber driver is directly through the app. Once you finish a ride, you'll be prompted to rate the driver, and this is also where you are able to select an appropriate tip.

Uber allows riders to tip drivers up to 30 days after the trip. The company also states that there are no service fees on tips, and they go directly to drivers. The tipping experience also protects privacy, as the tip you share is not associated with your name, but rather your trip. Uber is just one of many available apps you need to have if you don't drive, and each of these come with their own tipping and rating systems.