How Much You Should Actually Be Tipping Your Uber Driver
According to a Pew Research Center survey from 2023, the majority of Americans tip across most service categories. More precisely, 92% of people tip at restaurants, 78% of them tip for haircuts, 76% tip for food delivery, and 61% tip taxi or rideshare drivers. Tip amounts tend to vary, but Pew notes that many people still aim for 15% to 20% for traditional services.
Although we are years from seeing how Uber's driverless cars transform transport, the tipping question is still very much alive, so how much should you actually be tipping your Uber driver? An etiquette consultant Julia Boyd told The New York Times that you should tip your Uber driver between 15% and 20% for exceptional service, 10% to 15% for good service, and 10% for average service.
Even though etiquette standards suggest tipping between 10% and 20% is the norm, the reality of tipping Uber drivers seems to vary. Many sources note that a large portion of Uber rides aren't tipped at all. Uber states that tipping is optional, and although drivers appreciate it, they don't necessarily expect receiving a tip. This suggests that tipping Uber drivers is mostly viewed as optional, and very much uneven.
The evolution of tipping Uber drivers
Back in 2016, a blog post by Uber told the public that they didn't want to include tipping options within the app "because we felt it would be better for riders and drivers to know for sure what they would pay or earn on each trip — without the uncertainty of tipping." They also went on to say that tipping Uber drivers is not expected or required, as they wanted to keep Uber hassle-free.
However, one year later, Uber sent out e-mails to its drivers saying that integrating tips was the company's way of improving the relationship with their drivers. Therefore, the easiest and most cost-effective way to tip an Uber driver is directly through the app. Once you finish a ride, you'll be prompted to rate the driver, and this is also where you are able to select an appropriate tip.
Uber allows riders to tip drivers up to 30 days after the trip. The company also states that there are no service fees on tips, and they go directly to drivers. The tipping experience also protects privacy, as the tip you share is not associated with your name, but rather your trip. Uber is just one of many available apps you need to have if you don't drive, and each of these come with their own tipping and rating systems.
Tipping your Uber driver in cash
There are many rules you have to follow when you drive with Uber, but thankfully, not receiving cash tips is not one of them. According to many Uber drivers, cash is still preferred because no money has to go through the system, the driver knows immediately you tipped, and there are no delays involved.
Cash can be used immediately for fuel, maintenance, and other car expenses without having to wait for bank transfers. Plus, a cash tip also creates a more personal experience for you and the driver as you are tipping him in person as opposed through an app. Cash tips do not appear on receipts or in the app, and many drivers prefer it that way.
Through the app, riders can pick between a few common options, such as $1, 10%, 15%, or other preset amounts. When tipping in good old cash, you can even exceed the 200% top limit that Uber has imposed, which is meant to reduce the chances of accidentally tipping the driver too much by adding extra zeros.