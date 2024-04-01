8 Apps You Need To Have If You Don't Drive
Cars have become a big part of our daily lives to the extent that it seems almost everyone has one. In fact, the US Census Bureau reported that, as of 2022, 91.7% of American households owned a car. That's nine out of every 10 households, a statistic that serves as more than enough proof of the ease cars offer, especially as they are invaluable for commuting to work or heading to the supermarket. Still, not everyone has access to a car or can drive.
Luckily, various apps can transform your smartphone into an essential navigational tool, making life without a car almost as convenient as having one. These apps assist in everything from food and supply delivery to general transportation and even provide navigation for biking and walking.
With that in mind, here are some apps you need to have if you don't drive. While some apps may be location-specific, alternatives are usually available to offer similar services wherever you are.
Uber
Even if driving isn't an option for you, there may come a time when you need to use a car due to the distance involved. For instance, if you're picking up a friend from the airport or going on a date, getting into a car seems like the most practical choice. While taxis have always been a great alternative to driving, the world has transitioned from taxis to the convenience of ride-sharing apps, with Uber leading the pack.
Operating in over 10,000 cities worldwide, Uber is probably available in most places you visit. It's also pretty easy to use. After signing up, you enter your pickup and destination locations in the app, which matches you with a nearby driver. Uber offers additional features like carpooling so that you can share rides and split costs with friends or colleagues.
Uber uses privately owned vehicles, which creates job opportunities but also raises some security concerns. In response, Uber has implemented numerous safeguards to keep you secure, like quick access to emergency services. You can also share your trip details with a friend so someone else knows where you are. The company also plans to replace human drivers with self-driving cars, although this has yet to be widely rolled across the service.
Google Maps
Even if you're opting to bike or walk instead of driving, you'll still need a map to find your way around. Google Maps is one of the leading navigation apps globally, and it works almost everywhere. Its technology has evolved to include augmented reality, so you get a live view of your current position or where you're headed with nearby shops and landmarks highlighted, which can come in handy when you're visiting somewhere new.
The app doesn't just guide you; Google Maps also informs you about nearby essentials like supermarkets, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants. It utilizes the latest satellite data to accurately estimate travel times from your starting point to your destination. You can select alternative routes, and its integrated GPS technology dynamically updates your path as you move. Moreover, you can compare ride-sharing prices directly within the app, saving you the stress of switching between apps. You can also share your live location with your friends, so meeting up is easy.
DoorDash
If you don't drive, having your meal delivered to your doorstep is a perfect alternative to a trip to a nearby restaurant. This way, you avoid long queues and endure any waiting from the comfort of your home. DoorDash is a popular door-to-door food delivery service that offers access to a collection of nearby restaurants and their menus so you can place an order. After processing your order, DoorDash coordinates with delivery personnel who will pick up your food and bring it to you.
DoorDash has a wide variety of food options and is the largest food delivery service in the United States. However, delivery costs may discourage some people from completing orders, especially when the delivery costs and food costs reach an uncomfortable proportion. Beyond just meals, DoorDash's delivery service also includes groceries, alcohol, and pet supplies, expanding its convenience to more than just dining. DoorDash is available in over 4,000 countries, and if you sign up today, you'll pay $0 for deliveries in your first month.
Moovit
Navigation isn't as simple as finding the right routes to follow. You still need to figure out the right bus or train to catch– or even a combination of both– to reach your destination, and this is where Moovit comes in. Moovit not only provides the optimal and quickest bus routes but also works with ride-sharing services like Uber and Lift, scooters, e-bikes, bikes, and trains to get you where you need to be. It also estimates your traveling time and has partnered with transit companies so you can pay ahead to ease up your transport.
If you're entering multiple means of transportation, Moovit offers clear, step-by-step guidance to assist you every step of the way and will alert you when you need to get off at your stop. Available in over 3,400 cities, Moovit is also equipped with augmented reality, so you can use real-life views to pinpoint where you are.
Zipcar
Even if you don't drive regularly, you may eventually need to get behind the wheel for whatever reason, and when that happens, you'll definitely need a car. Zipcar is a rental service app that lets you rent a car for hours or days, depending on how long you intend to use it. With active operations in London, New York, and hundreds of other cities worldwide, Zipcar is most likely available in your area.
Zipcar requires a subscription plan that costs $9 monthly. This lets you reserve cars with 180 miles a day and a free gas card. Simply download the app, sign up, and search for a car near you. Zipcar will provide you with information on how to find the car, and you can unlock it with the app. When you're done, return the car to its location and take pictures to report any issues with the vehicle.
Amazon
Do you need to get supplies, appliances, or the latest gadgets? Just think about it, and it's probably available on Amazon. With an expansive delivery network that's among the largest globally, Amazon connects you to sellers offering books, clothing, tech, and lots more. This eliminates the need for physical store trips and makes life especially easier as you can now achieve similar, if not better, results simply by browsing through its user-friendly app.
Amazon offers express delivery so you get urgent items when you need them. However, Amazon is available in more than 100 countries, and delivery times will vary depending on your location. So pay close attention to delivery dates when making a purchase. If you order frequently on Amazon, you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get free deliveries on your orders. Beyond that, your Amazon Prime subscription also means you can access its movie streaming platform Prime, a great alternative to going to the cinemas.
CVS Pharmacy
You can save yourself the stress of going to the pharmacy for your medication and refills by downloading an app from one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the US. CVS Pharmacy offers doorstep delivery for pharmaceuticals. This is extremely useful if you have any underlying health issues that require routine medication. Usually, you'll have to schedule appointments with the doctor for a fresh prescription and head to the pharmacy for a refill. The CVS Pharmacy app cuts out that last part by bringing your refills right to your doorstep.
You also have access to a 24/7 care team, be able to track your insurance coverage, and even schedule an appointment with the doctor, all without having to leave home. Getting your pharmaceuticals from CVS also means you can access discount codes for products available from CVS that can save you some cash, which is helpful if you are already spending money on healthcare. CVS is currently only available in the United States and its territories.
Lime
Riding a bike is a great alternative if you don't drive. If you don't own one, Lime offers rental services for e-scooters and bikes available in a location near you. E-scooters and bikes are some of the fastest means of transportation now that the streets are filled with cars. Because of their size, you can easily zip through traffic, making them perfect for urban areas. They're also great for the environment.
Although many people don't own scooters, companies like Lime make them accessible. After you sign up on the Lime app, you can locate nearby scooters and head to their location. Once you're there, scan the code on the bike with Lime's in-app QR code scanner, and you'll be able to start and end a ride with the app. And while Lime isn't the only e-bike rental service in the market, it is one of the most popular, operating in 250+ cities.