Your Heater Giving Off A Burning Smell Is (Usually) Normal - Here Is When You Should Worry
Winter months can get pretty frosty, and you'll want to do everything possible to make your home warm and cozy. And while there are several ways and gadgets to go about that, for many, the obvious option is to invest in a heater. However, given how often we use these appliances and how hard they work when temperatures drop, sometimes they might stop functioning as well as they can. And when this happens, they usually send signals that something is wrong, such as higher energy bills, unusual noises, and strange odors.
Now, have you ever turned on your heater and noticed an unfamiliar burning smell drifting through your house? For many, this kind of odor might prompt them to panic, shut down the system, ventilate the home to avoid inhaling toxic fumes, and contact a professional for repairs. But that should not always be the case. In most cases, that burning smell is always harmless and expected, especially if you haven't fired up your heater for a long period. A word of caution, though, you should never ignore the burning smell. Sometimes, it could be a warning sign of a much bigger issue.
If your heater has a burning smell, it might be because of dust and debris
For most of us, our heating systems are seasonal appliances that are primarily used during the winter months. This means that they'll sit unused for an extended period, and as a result, dust, debris, and pet hair will settle on the filters, burners, and other internal components. So, when you turn it on, the high heat generated will incinerate the layer of dust, producing a brief, burning odor. In fact, the smell is often light and slightly dusty, not sharp or chemical-like, and will often disappear within 10 to 20 minutes.
To fix this, you'll want to inspect the heater and check if the internal components are clogged. And if buildup is to blame, you can try and clean up the heater yourself. Not only will you eliminate the bad odor, but you'll also improve your heater's efficiency, lifespan, and indoor air quality. However, before you unplug your heater and wipe it down with a damp cloth, you'll want to think twice about this DIY. It can be quite risky, especially if you're not really comfortable with it. Besides cleaning your heater, you'll also want to check and replace the filters, especially if you have pets.
When a burning odor is a sign of a greater problem
Of course, there are some scenarios where the burning smell from your heating system prompts concern. For instance, if the odor persists after the initial startup period, lingers for hours, or gets stronger the longer the heater runs. When this happens, you'll want to take caution, as it might be a more serious issue. Sometimes, this could be a sign that some parts of your heater ( say fan motor and circuit board) are overheating and are on the verge of failure.
A burning smell could also be a result of an electrical failure within the heating system. In fact, if you notice a sharp, plastic-like, or metallic odor, don't hesitate to turn off the heater and contact a licensed technician. Most of the time, this always points to electrical issues like faulty wiring, a failing blower motor, or a damaged resistor. And if left unsolved, they could escalate into short circuits or even worse, create a fire hazard.
If you have an oil-burning heater, sometimes you might notice a chemical, oily, or distinctly smoky smell. When this happens, you'll want to check and replace the oil filters, or even better, contact a professional to diagnose the problem.