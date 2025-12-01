Why The Nintendo Switch Uses Cartridges (But PlayStation And Xbox Use Discs)

Nintendo has had something of a problematic history with its struggle between disc and cartridge-based storage for consoles. It dates back to the N64, which Nintendo insisted would be a cartridge-based console, as it didn't believe in the CD-ROM format. However, the smaller storage capacity compared to CDs turned off some developers, most notably RPG maker Squaresoft (now known as Square Enix). In the end, the groundbreaking "Final Fantasy VII" was the first in the franchise not to be on a Nintendo console, and was instead a definitive release for Sony's disc-based PlayStation.

Despite the N64 having plenty of generational hits, the console struggled with the limitations of cartridges. As a result, rivals like PlayStation were able to put out larger, more cinematic experiences that held closer to the developers' visions. Nintendo 64 ports often lacked features like cutscenes and voice acting, or had condensed gameplay and missing levels.

Nintendo tried its own unique mini-disc format for the GameCube before settling in with more standard DVDs for the ultra-popular Wii and its significantly less popular successor, the Wii U. However, with the game-changing Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2, the company has now gone back to cartridges. So what led the company to leave the disc format behind after its prior experiences?