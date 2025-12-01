This High-Tech Motorcycle Helmet Is Like An Apple Vision Pro For Your Bike

There are plenty of accessories you can add to your motorcycle helmet to enhance it. Bluetooth helmet headsets for music and simple communication systems are among the most common upgrades, with less-common add-ons including things like smartphone-connected lights, or even high-mount third brake lights for the back of your helmet. And, of course, you can always use some double-sided tape or a proper mount to get a video camera attached to your helmet. When it comes to tech inside the helmet, though, there's not much out there yet. At least until now.

Shoei is broadly considered one of the top motorcycle helmet manufacturers with lots of great designs and high safety standards. Recently, they've teamed up with a French company called EyeLights to add a bit of tech to the inside of your helmet. The tech is a new Head-Up Display (HUD) that displays riding stats directly on the back of the helmet's inner visor.

Unlike systems such as Apple Vision Pro, the EyeLights system doesn't take over your complete field of view. Instead, the bare minimum of information you need during your next ride, like speed, navigation, and incoming calls, is displayed in the upper right-hand corner of your field of view.