What Is That Hole In A Knife Blade Really For?

There are quite a few very specific details that go into the forging of a knife, but have you ever thought about the hole in the blade and the purpose that it serves?

A knife blade is a very precise instrument, designed to hold an edge, cut through any number of materials reliably, and last the test of time for generations. That may make it surprising when you discover there is, for some reason, a massive hole right in the blade of your knife.

Yours may not have one depending on when and who made it, but you'll see holes punched into knife blades pretty commonly. These serve a number of purposes, including some particularly mundane ones, like just being a place for your thumb to catch to open a lockback or as a place to hang a large cleaver. However, the most common reason is to help reduce the weight of the blade.