Zipper Stuck On Your Tent? Campers Say Not To Reach For The WD-40

WD-40 works on several unexpected products, but a camping tent zipper isn't one. Even if it frees the zipper for a moment, it's not worth the possibility that it creates a longer-term maintenance problem. Luckily, several alternatives can get the job done, including a bar of soap.

To use this method, just grab a bar of dry soap and rub it up and down the zipper teeth until it frees up. Similarly, you can also try candle wax or lip balm, since the melty wax or petroleum jelly can just as easily loosen the zip slider. When applying any of these, you want to clean the zipper area first to remove any accumulated grime or dirt. You also don't want to use a product that's colored or overapply, otherwise it can leave a colored stain and become a grime magnet afterwards. To avoid this, be sure to clean off any residue with a cloth once the zipper gets unstuck.

You can also just pick up a dedicated zipper lubricant. This is probably the best fix for tents because they are tailor-made to clean and maintain zippers. There are several options available on online retailers for less than $10, and these products can really come in clutch on your next camping trip.