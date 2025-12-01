What Is A Breakaway Ship (And What Makes It So Special?)

Norwegian Breakaway is the namesake ship behind Norwegian Cruise Line's new and improved "Breakaway Class." As you might've been able to pick up on based on the name, NCL hopes to give you a cruise experience that lets you "break away" from your everyday routine. To make good on that promise, the Breakaway ship recently underwent a major refresh in early 2025. Now, the 3,903-passenger, 1,657-crew ship features new dining, expanded outdoor spaces, and upgraded adults-only areas across more than 1,000 feet in length. (That's only a couple hundred shy of the world's largest cruise ship.)

One of the focal points of the Breakaway is The Waterfront: a quarter-mile promenade that wraps around Deck 8, including open-air dining, bars, and (naturally) plenty of ocean views. Other new additions include Palomar, a Mediterranean seafood venue replacing the ship's former seafood spot Ocean Blue, as well as the Silver Screen Bistro, a dine-in movie theater that takes over a previous live entertainment venue.

Unlike many other cruise ships that put a lot of control on scheduled daily activities from sun-up to sundown, the Breakaway ship leans into a "do what you want" sort of vibe. NCL lets you roam from poolside lounging to the indoor casino to the sports complex to the Aqua Park without fear of missing out on something you're supposed to be at or need to schedule ahead for. At night, guests can also enjoy your typical cruise ship Broadway-style productions and live music.