What Is A Breakaway Ship (And What Makes It So Special?)
Norwegian Breakaway is the namesake ship behind Norwegian Cruise Line's new and improved "Breakaway Class." As you might've been able to pick up on based on the name, NCL hopes to give you a cruise experience that lets you "break away" from your everyday routine. To make good on that promise, the Breakaway ship recently underwent a major refresh in early 2025. Now, the 3,903-passenger, 1,657-crew ship features new dining, expanded outdoor spaces, and upgraded adults-only areas across more than 1,000 feet in length. (That's only a couple hundred shy of the world's largest cruise ship.)
One of the focal points of the Breakaway is The Waterfront: a quarter-mile promenade that wraps around Deck 8, including open-air dining, bars, and (naturally) plenty of ocean views. Other new additions include Palomar, a Mediterranean seafood venue replacing the ship's former seafood spot Ocean Blue, as well as the Silver Screen Bistro, a dine-in movie theater that takes over a previous live entertainment venue.
Unlike many other cruise ships that put a lot of control on scheduled daily activities from sun-up to sundown, the Breakaway ship leans into a "do what you want" sort of vibe. NCL lets you roam from poolside lounging to the indoor casino to the sports complex to the Aqua Park without fear of missing out on something you're supposed to be at or need to schedule ahead for. At night, guests can also enjoy your typical cruise ship Broadway-style productions and live music.
What to know about vacationing on the Breakaway ship
The Breakaway ship currently has itineraries ranging from the Bahamas to Bermuda, Canada, and even transatlantic voyages, all with nice deals on fares across a number of seven and eight-day journeys. (With those distances and that length, it almost sounds more like an ocean liner rather than a cruise ship.) But while the ship's "Freestyle Cruising" model sounds appealing on paper, some vacationers warn that the Breakaway experience is more fun when you plan ahead. Specialty dining, spa treatments, and the new Silver Screen Bistro all require reservations (not to mention extra fees), and some of the other most sought-after experiences often fill up early too.
For some cruisers, this structure might feel at odds with a more traditional, no-reservations-needed type of trip. Still, many onboard offerings come at no additional cost and don't fill up (including The Waterfront, main-theater entertainment, complimentary dining venues, and other family activities). Guests also have access to youth programs, the sports complex, the water park and a variety of daily events without additional charges.
Even so, travelers should be aware that gratuities, Wi-Fi, spa services, specialty dining, arcade play, and most beverages beyond water, coffee, tea, and juice will come with extra costs, as well. Nevertheless, with more and more cruise lines filing for bankruptcy, the Norwegian Breakaway offers something unique in hopes of keeping NCL afloat.