Another Cruise Line Just Filed For Bankruptcy, Continuing A Worrying Trend
There are lots of ways to enjoy one's time off. Some like jetting off to exciting tourist destinations, while others enjoy kicking back and taking their time. This is where cruises come in, providing vacationers with sunshine, breathtaking views, and many creature comforts — along with a creepy room on board that, ideally, no one will have to visit. Unfortunately for fans of the cruise ship getaway, the industry as a whole seems to be going through a bit of a rough patch, with many well-known cruise lines falling on hard times. October 2025 has seen another name added to that list.
As reported by The Street, Exploris Expeditions & Voyages, a cruise line based out of Nantes, France, specializing in Antarctic cruises, has filed for the equivalent of the United States' Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This comes shortly after plans to expand in 2026 with the aid of Adventure Canada fell through, with the key investor behind it all backing out in September 2025. A local judge has placed the company under receivership, though all hope isn't lost just yet for the business. France's legal bankruptcy terms allow a business to continue operations as it seeks to restructure.
Fortunately for customers, the company has not announced any changes to its schedule, and those with cruises booked during the upcoming October to March season shouldn't have anything to worry about. Exploris isn't the only cruise line to have financial issues as of late. Therefore, one can't help but wonder what the future holds for the cruise industry as a whole.
What does the future of cruises look like?
Recent years have not been kind to several big names in the cruise industry. Not long before Exploris filed for bankruptcy, the travel company Jetline Holidays ceased operations. Persistent financial losses sustained by the company, which dealt in cruises as well as other forms of vacation travel, ultimately proved to be its downfall. The same fate befell American Queen Voyages, which met its demise in early 2024 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. These are just two of many examples of established cruise lines shutting down over the past few years, so what exactly is happening to cause all of this? The answer isn't so cut and dry.
All of these companies had to shut down due to financial troubles, with the money needed to keep things going seemingly outweighing the actual cash coming in. The strange thing is that cruises have actually gotten more popular as of late. The overall consumer demand for cruises, and the associated economic benefits, continue to grow, even as seemingly everything gets more expensive and the cost of living keeps ballooning. We'll have to see if this increased interest will make a difference for struggling cruise lines in the future, preventing further shutdowns.
It doesn't matter if it's the biggest cruise ship the world has seen or the smallest; if the money isn't right, it's not right. Time will tell what will become of Exploris in the coming months and whether it can buck the trend of cruise lines closing down and get back on a stable footing.