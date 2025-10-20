Another Cruise Line Just Filed For Bankruptcy, Continuing A Worrying Trend

There are lots of ways to enjoy one's time off. Some like jetting off to exciting tourist destinations, while others enjoy kicking back and taking their time. This is where cruises come in, providing vacationers with sunshine, breathtaking views, and many creature comforts — along with a creepy room on board that, ideally, no one will have to visit. Unfortunately for fans of the cruise ship getaway, the industry as a whole seems to be going through a bit of a rough patch, with many well-known cruise lines falling on hard times. October 2025 has seen another name added to that list.

As reported by The Street, Exploris Expeditions & Voyages, a cruise line based out of Nantes, France, specializing in Antarctic cruises, has filed for the equivalent of the United States' Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This comes shortly after plans to expand in 2026 with the aid of Adventure Canada fell through, with the key investor behind it all backing out in September 2025. A local judge has placed the company under receivership, though all hope isn't lost just yet for the business. France's legal bankruptcy terms allow a business to continue operations as it seeks to restructure.

Fortunately for customers, the company has not announced any changes to its schedule, and those with cruises booked during the upcoming October to March season shouldn't have anything to worry about. Exploris isn't the only cruise line to have financial issues as of late. Therefore, one can't help but wonder what the future holds for the cruise industry as a whole.