What's The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World & Where Does It Travel To?

In a world where cruise ships can be larger than aircraft carriers, the size of the biggest cruise ship in the world is something genuinely hard to comprehend unless you're looking at one. The current Guinness World Record holder for largest passenger liner is Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, a floating colossus stretching about 1,198 feet long and weighing close to 250,800 gross tons. That makes it longer than the largest U.S. aircraft carrier and tall enough to rival a city skyline when you count its 20 decks. Designed to be a floating city, this ship carries over 7,000 passengers at full capacity and has everything from multi-storey water parks to full Broadway-style productions.

As for where it sails, the Star of the Seas spends most of its time in the Caribbean, with itineraries that launch from Florida and island-hop through destinations like St. Maarten, Cozumel, and the Bahamas, including Royal Caribbean's own private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. These seven-night voyages are meant to deliver a theme-park-meets-luxury-resort experience, where the ship itself is just as much the attraction as the ports of call. While Royal Caribbean hasn't confirmed a European deployment for the Star of the Seas, the third Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas, is scheduled to debut in the Western Mediterranean in summer 2026 before repositioning to Florida via a transatlantic cruise. Given this precedent, it's not hard to imagine the Star of the Seas getting its own European season in the future.