What's The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World & Where Does It Travel To?
In a world where cruise ships can be larger than aircraft carriers, the size of the biggest cruise ship in the world is something genuinely hard to comprehend unless you're looking at one. The current Guinness World Record holder for largest passenger liner is Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, a floating colossus stretching about 1,198 feet long and weighing close to 250,800 gross tons. That makes it longer than the largest U.S. aircraft carrier and tall enough to rival a city skyline when you count its 20 decks. Designed to be a floating city, this ship carries over 7,000 passengers at full capacity and has everything from multi-storey water parks to full Broadway-style productions.
As for where it sails, the Star of the Seas spends most of its time in the Caribbean, with itineraries that launch from Florida and island-hop through destinations like St. Maarten, Cozumel, and the Bahamas, including Royal Caribbean's own private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. These seven-night voyages are meant to deliver a theme-park-meets-luxury-resort experience, where the ship itself is just as much the attraction as the ports of call. While Royal Caribbean hasn't confirmed a European deployment for the Star of the Seas, the third Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas, is scheduled to debut in the Western Mediterranean in summer 2026 before repositioning to Florida via a transatlantic cruise. Given this precedent, it's not hard to imagine the Star of the Seas getting its own European season in the future.
What does the Star of the Seas offer its passengers?
Royal Caribbean owns an impressive and numerous collection of ships, but the Star of the Seas, being part of its Icon-class series, offers much more than a regular cruise ship. Step onboard and the first thing that stands out is Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea. It spans six record-breaking slides, including the frightening Pressure Drop, with its near-vertical plunge and the twin Storm Chaser racing slides. Beyond the thrills, there are seven pools and ten whirlpools spread across the decks, including the adults-only Cloud 17 retreat and infinity-edge Cove Pool.
As for entertainment, the ship features Broadway-style productions in the Royal Theater, including "Back to the Future: the Musical," alongside AquaTheater high-diving shows, ice skating performances, and Torque, a dome-style venue that morphs into a futuristic multimedia stage. The cruise also tries to keep things lively at night with The Attic comedy club, live music lounges, karaoke, and other sundown activities.
Dining on the ship also gets Royal Caribbean's renowned Icon-class treatment. The Star of the Seas offers more than 20 restaurants, bars, and lounges, including sushi, seafood, and an Italian restaurant. There are also fast food options at the Surfside Family Neighborhood, designed for families with kids. The ship offers a wide choice of rooms, ranging from more economical interior cabins to multi-level suites. Given the sheer scale of the Star of the Seas, there's room to accommodate plenty of options.