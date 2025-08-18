Aircraft Carrier Vs Cruise Ship Size: Which Is The More Massive Boat?

Aircraft carriers and cruise ships are among the biggest ships the world has ever seen. Both these ship types are awesome sights, but — obviously — both serve distinctly different purposes. Cruise ships exist to give us a taste of luxury and take us to exotic places. Aircraft carriers are there to ensure that the world remains a safe enough place to take such cruises. But just how big are these ships, and which is larger, a cruise liner or an aircraft carrier?

To establish this, we can take the current largest of each ship type and do a side-by-side comparison. First, let's take a look at the world's largest cruise ship. Until recently, this was a record held by Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which weighed in with a gross tonnage of 248,663. However, on August 9, 2025, the new holder of the crown – Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas — berthed at Port Canaveral to prepare for her first cruise on August 16. This behemoth weighs in at 250,800 gross tons. Big ships indeed, but how do they compare to an aircraft carrier?

The current holder of the record is the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has a displacement of about 100,000 tons. By this metric alone, the biggest cruise liner is substantially larger than its aircraft carrier equivalent. But let's have a little fun and dig a little deeper into the stats and see how the two ship types compare.