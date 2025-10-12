The World's Largest Cruise Ship Is On The Water - Here's How She Stands Out Compared To Others

The Legend of the Seas is currently boasting that it has the "largest waterpark at sea," which includes six slides, including the "first open free-fall waterslide at sea," and raft slides. However, it appears to be the same waterpark that's on its sister ships in the Icon Class series. Their version of the waterpark, also called Category 6, includes the first open free-fall waterslide. All three ships also have the Flowrider surf simulator and a skywalk challenge on the ship's edge. All three Icons also have relaxing pools for families and adults, including one that serves alcohol.

Similar shows are also advertised for Legend of the Seas and its sister ships, including Absolute Zero, a stunt-filled ice skating show. Legend of the Seas has the Aquatheater, while Star of the Seas has the Aquadome, both featuring aquatic diving stunts and aerial performances. The changes from Icon to Icon are quite small, like the Supper Club bar having a Hollywood theme on Legend of the Seas, while it has a "Chicagoland" theme on Star of the Seas, and a New York theme on Icon of the Seas. It's been largely confirmed that the three Icon ships are designed to be similar to one another to offer guests a consistent experience.

The difference between the three Icon ships is where they travel to. Star of the Seas travels to the Caribbean and Bahamas, while Icon of the Seas sticks to eastern and western Caribbean locations. The Legend of the Seas' 2026 debut in Europe is intentional. "Our guests across Europe have been asking for an Icon Class ship to be based there, and this was the right time to bring it," said Royal Caribbean's Chief Marketing Officer, Kara Wallace.