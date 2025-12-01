Common Problems With Ryobi Caulk Guns (And How To Fix Them)

It's pretty much common for any type of caulk gun to suffer from caulk leaks that pop out of the back of the cartridge. Unfortunately, nine times out of ten, a blocked nozzle is always the culprit. After all, if there is a lot of clog sitting on the tip of your cartridge tube or your caulk gun's nozzle, when you apply pressure, the caulk will have nowhere to go. As such, it will try to find the weakest escape point, which will probably be the rear seal of the tube. And if the pressure is high enough, the cartridge will probably crack and push the sealant in a messy burst.

What causes the nozzle to block? In most cases, the culprit is an expired caulk. Even if the tube looks fine, when the caulk is left unused (or stored improperly) for an extended period, it will start to cure inside, clogging the nozzle. When this happens, instead of using your precious time unclogging the nozzle, your best bet is to purchase a new tube. However, if the tube hasn't expired or started to cure internally and it's clogged, just use a piercing tool attached to the caulk gun to break the blockage.

With that in mind, to prevent caulk from drying out prematurely, experts recommend threading a nail or a lag screw into the nozzle. You'll also want to wrap it with electrical or plastic packing tape to ensure that it is airtight.