This Common Household Appliance May Be The Sneaky Reason Your Electric Bill Is So High

When you look around your house to find things that are causing your electricity bills to push the upper bands of what you're comfortable with, the first type of appliances you should suspect is anything that affects temperature. So, appliances like water heaters, electric fireplaces, A/Cs, refrigerators, and of course, electric cookers and ovens. These electric-powered ovens are a bigger concern than anything a fridge or A/C can do, because producing heat uses much more power than cooling. For instance, an electric oven can use as much energy in one hour as a fridge might use in two days.

Of course, if you don't use your oven much, if at all, there's hardly any need to scrutinize its power consumption; you'll probably find better success avoiding some common mistakes that are increasing your electricity bill. However, if your total monthly oven hours are approaching 15 hours, it might be time to research how many watts per hour your electric oven uses and what percentage of your monthly consumption it accounts for.

Many electric ovens use 2.3 kW per hour (kWh) for baking/cooking and up to 5,000 watts for more serious roasting. According to 2024 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average monthly electricity usage is 865 kWh, with a U.S. city-average rate of $0.188 per kWh (via the Federal Reserve), which works out to about $160 a month. At 15 hours of oven use a month, that's about $6-$14 a month or 3.75%-8.75% of the average monthly electricity bill.