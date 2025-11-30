Is The Kawasaki Ninja 500 A Good Motorcycle For New Riders?
There are all sorts of small, inexpensive bikes available from most of the major motorcycle manufacturers these days. Bikes around 300cc are considered by many (myself included) as a great starting place for your first motorcycle. They're lightweight, which makes them easier to maneuver at slow speeds, and power is limited, so you can only get yourself in so much trouble when you crack open the throttle. But a lot of beginner riders want to skip the 300cc class and go for something bigger. They want more power, more features, and they're willing to pay a little extra. And in that category, the Ninja 500 is a pretty strong choice for new riders. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 has aggressive sportbike styling and all the physical cues you'd get from its big brothers, the middleweight ZX-6R and powerful ZX-10R. The 500 is bigger than a lot of the least-expensive bikes on the market, but it's not so powerful that it will be uncontrollable for new riders. There's also significant room to grow into its full capacity.
I've been riding motorcycles for years, testing them for a while now, and riding a number of different models. I've also been riding the Kawasaki Ninja 500 around for the last few weeks, testing its comfort levels, power, and overall capability. My test isn't through just yet, but I can definitely say that new riders who want some healthy power will likely be very satisfied with it.
Why pick the Ninja 500?
Just above the standard set of beginner bikes, Kawasaki offers a number of 500cc-class bikes that have serious appeal for new riders. They're also powerful enough to make sense for riders graduating to a potential second bike from something small in the 300cc range. New riders who are a bit heavier may also want to start on something like the Ninja 500, which outperforms smaller sportbikes such as the Yamaha R3. The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc parallel-twin engine that makes 51 horsepower and 31.7 lb-ft of torque. Curb weight, according to Kawasaki, is somewhere between 370 and 380 pounds, depending on which trim level you go with. That's enough power and a light enough curb weight to get it to a top speed that easily exceeds 100 mph. Seat height is a totally reasonable 30.9 inches, so most average-height riders will have no problem flat-footing it at a stoplight. At 5-foot-9, I can easily flat-foot the Ninja 500, even when I'm not wearing boots.
The price is one of the biggest parts of the Ninja 500's appeal. Basically, every available trim will cost you less than $7,000. The base non-ABS trim of the bike ranges between $5,399 and $5,599 (plus $650 destination fee), while ABS will cost you an extra $400 across the board. Standard equipment includes an assist and slipper clutch. The Honda CBR500R will cost a bit more, with the base price coming in at $7,399 (plus $600 destination fee).
Why you might want to avoid the Ninja 500
The Ninja 500 uses a six-speed manual transmission and a traditional hand-operated clutch. A few competitors have started to switch over to automatic transmissions of various types, or at least easier-to-shift transmissions that don't require as much use of the hand levers, like Honda's E-Clutch. That approach might be less intimidating to new riders. Another reason to stray from the Ninja 500 could be your desire for something a bit less sporty. With sportbikes, there's generally a bit more forward-leaning riding position and less comfortable seating. The Ninja 500 isn't extreme in its approach to sporty riding dynamics, but something more laid-back, like the Honda Rebel 500, would be better at cruising.
Going the other direction, the Ninja 500 might not be sporty enough. If you're looking for a track-focused bike, something like the Ninja ZX-4R or ZX-4RR might be the right choice. It has more power, higher revs, and it's more suited to track duty. Want something more versatile? For a bit more money than the Ninja, you can now get a KLE500, which uses the same engine as the Ninja 500, but it's in an adventure-bike package that balances on- and off-road capabilities. But when your reasons not to buy something essentially amount to "the manufacturer makes a lot of other good stuff too," it's clear that Kawasaki is doing a great job covering all the bases.