Is The Kawasaki Ninja 500 A Good Motorcycle For New Riders?

There are all sorts of small, inexpensive bikes available from most of the major motorcycle manufacturers these days. Bikes around 300cc are considered by many (myself included) as a great starting place for your first motorcycle. They're lightweight, which makes them easier to maneuver at slow speeds, and power is limited, so you can only get yourself in so much trouble when you crack open the throttle. But a lot of beginner riders want to skip the 300cc class and go for something bigger. They want more power, more features, and they're willing to pay a little extra. And in that category, the Ninja 500 is a pretty strong choice for new riders. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 has aggressive sportbike styling and all the physical cues you'd get from its big brothers, the middleweight ZX-6R and powerful ZX-10R. The 500 is bigger than a lot of the least-expensive bikes on the market, but it's not so powerful that it will be uncontrollable for new riders. There's also significant room to grow into its full capacity.

I've been riding motorcycles for years, testing them for a while now, and riding a number of different models. I've also been riding the Kawasaki Ninja 500 around for the last few weeks, testing its comfort levels, power, and overall capability. My test isn't through just yet, but I can definitely say that new riders who want some healthy power will likely be very satisfied with it.