Why Apps Are Often Released On iOS And macOS Before Other Platforms

If you're a Windows or Android user, you've probably had this frustrating experience. You hear about a cool, new app. Your social media feed is abuzz with fawning users who claim this app has solved all of their problems, made them more productive and successful, and so on. But when you go looking for it, you're met with disappointment. The app is only available on Mac or iPhone. Worse yet, the developers haven't even hinted toward a release for your operating system.

Apple's App Store changed the way we get software, and the app exclusivity its users seem to enjoy can make those on the outside feel a bit like they're watching Instagram stories of a party they weren't invited to. It's easy to feel like developers who prioritize Apple's platforms are acting like short-sighted snobs. After all, Windows has literally billions more users than macOS, and Android is the most popular OS in the world, period. Wouldn't apps benefit more from a larger potential install base?

But as it turns out, Apple's platforms are simply a better proving ground for new apps than its more mainstream competitors. It all comes down to a combination of development time and user interest. Although Apple has a smaller user base for the Mac and iPhone, those products are more standardized, and the users are thought to have more disposable income to spend on software. Here's why developers often release some of the best apps on macOS and iOS before other platforms.