4 Parts Of Your RV You Should Never Touch With WD-40

The recreational vehicle, not to be confused with the camper, is one of the most fascinating creations on four wheels. RVs are basically a traveling home, complete with sleeping space, cooking amenities, lounging areas, and more to make traveling and camping easy. With that said, these vehicles are no walk in the park to maintain. Their part-home, part-vehicle nature, while exciting, means you need to take care of them on both fronts. Not only can this get expensive in the blink of an eye, but trying to handle either and messing up can lead to serious consequences.

Just as it's easy to mess up home or car repairs, RV care can go awry in some big ways. Mechanical issues while driving, damage to the living area, and the like are all possibilities. Even when scaling things down, cleaning up messes, or repairing stuck or squeaky elements, things can go wrong. For example, the standard WD-40 multi-use product, useful for everything from cleaning to lubrication, can certainly help out in an RV. However, there are some applications for it that could lead to bigger, potentially dangerous problems that could've been avoided entirely. To keep your RV in the best shape possible, it's key to know where WD-40 shouldn't be used.