Is It Legal To Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Florida? It's Complicated

Each holiday season, many people festively decorate their humble abodes. From hanging the requisite stockings by the chimney with care to hiding elves on shelves, there's absolutely no limit to what we can bedazzle. If you're going the extra mile and wrapping your ride or its grille with Christmas decorations, it's a good idea to know the legality of doing so.

Florida is home to some zany headlines. For instance, one of its denizens was spotted driving a "Booty Patrol" trucks to impersonate police, while another drove a stolen excavator into a Walmart store. Putting Xmas lights on a vehicle is far from the weirdest thing to come out of the Sunshine State, but is it legal? In general, yes, but Floridians need to know about two very specific state statutes that may complicate things.

First, other than turn signals and emergency hazard lights, flashing lights aren't permitted, so those reusable smart blinking Christmas lights won't work. Furthermore, red, white, and blue lights are strictly prohibited because they might mislead other drivers into thinking they're law enforcement vehicles. Violating this statute can result in a noncriminal traffic infraction. Therefore, it's technically legal as long as these requirements are met and it doesn't interfere with the vehicle's existing lights or hinder the driver's view.