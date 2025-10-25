Should You Put Holiday Decorations On Your Car's Grille?

Many people get into a festive mood around the holidays and like to communicate this to other drivers by decorating their cars' grilles in a variety of ways, similar to how some truckers tie stuffed animals to their trucks. What is important when deciding whether to put holiday decorations on your car's grille comes down to a few basic issues, primarily the proper operation of your vehicle with its decorations attached, as well as the safety of other motorists and pedestrians while you are driving your decorated vehicle on streets and highways.

If your vehicle was produced within the past five to ten years, it is likely to be equipped with several Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which use cameras and sensors built into your vehicle to control technologies like emergency automatic braking, blind spot warning, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, and others. If your holiday decorations block these cameras, your automatic parking and lane departure systems may not work.

Sensors that control systems like adaptive cruise control and supervised self-driving can be hiding behind bumpers and other parts of your car's body, totally invisible — until you block them and these systems stop functioning. Be sure that you are not obscuring any of these sensors or cameras and that all of your ADAS features work as they are supposed to. Also check that any decorations on your grille do not restrict the flow of air through your radiator. Keep in mind what the purpose of a car's grille is — you don't want to interfere with its functionality.