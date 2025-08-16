Why Do Some Truckers Tie Stuffed Animals To Their Trucks?

On the surface, vehicles were made for utility: to get from point A to point B. But as many of us spend hours in our vehicles, especially for professionals, it's not surprising that people would like to use them to express themselves. At first, it can be something as simple as the color. However, there are tons of other cosmetic upgrades you can make to your car and other vehicles that make it feel more like you, like adding stuffed animals.

At the end of the "Toy Story 3" movie, the main antagonist, a teddy bear named Lotso, shared the same fate as thousands of other plushies at the grill of a garbage truck. Strapped on with some zip ties, there is a longstanding tradition of all kinds of truckers using stuffed animals on their vehicles. For a moment, it may feel like there's a bit of a mental disconnect. After all, when you think of trucking, it's usually the image of a macho-looking man behind the wheel, which is a bit of a counter to the softness of a plushie. But when you think about it, some of the most interesting people are those who are somewhat paradoxical.

That said, attaching a plushie to your grill isn't always the most hygienic method. Since stuffed toys are designed to be held, they're not exactly made to be exposed to the elements, which means the colors will fade, and they can absorb all the dust, grime, and grease from life on the open road. But why do truckers still do it anyway?