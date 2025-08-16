Why Do Some Truckers Tie Stuffed Animals To Their Trucks?
On the surface, vehicles were made for utility: to get from point A to point B. But as many of us spend hours in our vehicles, especially for professionals, it's not surprising that people would like to use them to express themselves. At first, it can be something as simple as the color. However, there are tons of other cosmetic upgrades you can make to your car and other vehicles that make it feel more like you, like adding stuffed animals.
At the end of the "Toy Story 3" movie, the main antagonist, a teddy bear named Lotso, shared the same fate as thousands of other plushies at the grill of a garbage truck. Strapped on with some zip ties, there is a longstanding tradition of all kinds of truckers using stuffed animals on their vehicles. For a moment, it may feel like there's a bit of a mental disconnect. After all, when you think of trucking, it's usually the image of a macho-looking man behind the wheel, which is a bit of a counter to the softness of a plushie. But when you think about it, some of the most interesting people are those who are somewhat paradoxical.
That said, attaching a plushie to your grill isn't always the most hygienic method. Since stuffed toys are designed to be held, they're not exactly made to be exposed to the elements, which means the colors will fade, and they can absorb all the dust, grime, and grease from life on the open road. But why do truckers still do it anyway?
Why do some trucks have stuffed toys?
In 2005, a New York Times article posited a myriad of reasons for this tradition that range from self-expression to simply being able to get girls to pay attention. And of course, it's also a way to remind other people on the road that despite the commanding presence of trucks, there's still a person behind the wheel. On the other hand, for those of us who come from more superstitious backgrounds, it's said that the right toys can ward off accidents caused by evil spirits, as mentioned by Mashable Southeast Asia. Although, as with many types of on-the-road superstitions, there's no real way to tell how many drivers were saved by their chosen stuffed animals.
Reminiscent of how mermaids were carved into the front of ships, it's possible that instead of just warding away bad luck, they could also be welcoming good luck for their trips as well. In the past, the Royal Museums Greenwich stated that human-like creatures from sea legends were believed to enhance the chances of favorable weather and safe return home. But while there are a ton of theories floating around, the reality is that there's no single reason why people hang stuffed animals on their trucks. However, there can be a ton of other meanings that people attach to their car decorations as well. Here are some interesting ones that you might consider adopting on top of a plushie.
Different meanings of car decorations
Apart from the stuffed toys, other road subcultures have adopted ways to decorate their vehicles that are representative of their affiliations. For example, Perfect Shift notes how the train straps or Tsurikawa are often hung on the rear bumpers of cars in Japan, which has origins in local gang culture. Sometimes referred to as JDM rings or drift charms, it has slowly evolved to be more mainstream and now includes designs like stars and hearts.
Not to mention, there are some professional reasons why cars could be decorated, like how sponsors need to appear on NASCAR. Plus, if you're lucky, you might be able to spot other old-school car accessories like antenna toppers and exterior sun visors in the wild as well. In some cases, some things that look like decorations actually have functional uses, like the Mack Truck's iconic bulldog hood ornament. In recent times, Mack even introduced aerodynamic upgrades to its bulldog design for its latest trucks.
Not to mention, there are even seasonal decorations that you can slap onto your car or truck. Previously, we've recommended a ton of Christmas decoration options that range from reindeer car kits, air vent clips, decals, and tire covers. And of course, if you're insistent on having a stuffed toy as part of your car's life, you can opt to hang them on your rearview mirror instead. Either way, as long as you're not breaking any local laws, nothing is really stopping you from changing things up.