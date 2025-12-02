5 Free Perks Anyone Can Get At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is the place you go when you're ready to roll up your sleeves, grab a cart, and conquer that project you've been putting off for months. But what you might not realize is that besides the aisles of tools, paint, and accessories, the store also has free perks that make your project easier.
There's no catch: Home Depot knows that if it can make your project go more smoothly or inspire a new idea, you're more likely to come back for your next round of supplies. You might not see these freebies on the shelves, but savvy Home Depot shoppers know where to find them or ask the right questions to learn what's available to them. Whether you're hanging a shelf or outfitting a new room from the ground up, take advantage of these five free perks that will save you money, simplify your planning, and give you something to look forward to.
Free kids' workshops
Home Depot believes that you're never too young to learn how to become an expert DIYer. That's why it offers free kids' workshops once per month, running from the spring through the fall. On the first Saturday of each month, kids can visit their local Home Depot store and receive a free project kit. These hands-on activities get kids excited to work with their hands, either at the store or as a take-home project. The kits include everything they need to build something great, from birdhouses to whiteboards to games and more. Kids might also receive a Home Depot apron or other branded goodies.
These kits are a great way for kids to experience maker-style activities. These projects encourage motor skills, build confidence and patience, and allow kids to be proud of a job well done. Kids of all ages can get involved in these workshops, and parents can offer as much or as little help as needed. These workshops are completely free, even if you're not shopping for other things in the store.
Online livestream and on-demand workshops
If you're too old for the kids' workshops (or just want something a little more challenging or practical), Home Depot offers an adult-sized alternative, minus the free kits. The company's website has several on-demand workshops teaching you everything from basic electrical work to how to install flooring. Each workshop offers step-by-step tutorials in a livestream format. If one date doesn't work for you, chances are it'll cover the same topic at a later date and time. For the live webinars, you'll need to register ahead of time.
If you can't make it to a livestream event, there are also on-demand webinars that are available at any time. These webinars usually cover the same content as the livestreams but work around your schedule. You'll still need to register for these events, but they're completely free and will teach you essential skills so you can avoid common mistakes. They'll also share the tools and materials you'll need to finish the job, usually with a nod to Home Depot's own family of tools. Popular categories include outdoor home improvement, kitchen remodeling, flooring, bathroom remodeling, indoor home improvement, and tool basics.
Materials calculators
No one wants to buy more material than they need. But you also don't want to get too little; that means extra trips back to Home Depot, more time wasted, and longer delays until you finish your project. If you want to get the right amount of materials the first time, try Home Depot's materials calculators on its website, which do the math for you.
Under the DIY menu on the website, you'll find a section for Project Calculators. This section lets you input your measurements and provides an estimate for materials. For example, if you're building a fence on your property, you can use the Fencing Calculator to enter the linear feet, number of corners, and number of gates. You can also choose other options like material and color finish to get a rough estimate of how much your new fencing will cost. The website has calculators for decks, concrete, pavers, drywall, countertops, tile, mulch, and even moving supplies.
Free sample materials
Sometimes it's tough to make a decision about paint or carpet until you see it in real life. You're not always sure how a color or texture will look in your home. Building materials aren't cheap, so the last thing you want is to purchase something you're not going to be happy with. Home Depot helps remove some of this guesswork by providing sample materials that let you try them before buying.
Home Depot stores may be able to hook you up with small samples of carpet, wood flooring, tile, or paint swatches. These samples are indeed sample-sized, but they're adequate enough to show you what they will look like in your home. Having real physical samples, not just pictures of materials, can be game-changing when you want to compare multiple options to items you already have in your home. Sample availability may vary by store, but it's always worthwhile to ask about your options.
In-store pickup for online orders
Home Depot is a place where you can find budget-friendly tools across the spectrum, from saws to gardening tools to hand tools and more. But if it doesn't have that one specific tool you need, or you need something else your local store just doesn't carry, you can order online and pick up in the store for free. It's a sneaky way to save on shipping costs, plus employees will load large items into your car for free.
You can browse your local store's inventory online to jumpstart your shopping trip. If you see that it doesn't have an item in stock or otherwise doesn't carry what you need, you've saved yourself a trip to the store and precious minutes roaming the aisles in search of something that doesn't exist there. Depending on the item you need, the store can often get online orders in quickly. Once it arrives, simply go to the store and show your emailed receipt to receive your order.