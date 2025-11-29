Looking For A 2026 Camry Alternative? This One Is At The Right Price Point With More HP
When Toyota moved its Camry sedan to an all-hybrid powertrain for the 2025 model year, it was a big improvement across the board for the most part. With 225 hp in total (or 235 hp with optional AWD), the modern-day Camry's hybrid powertrain is, by all metrics, a major upgrade from the old base four-cylinder engine that powered earlier models. The hybrid's performance should be more than adequate for most buyers, with a notable improvement in both power and fuel economy compared to the old setup.
However, the one big thing that the Camry lost when the 2025 model arrived was the old V6 engine — or any sort of engine upgrade beyond the base hybrid unit. For decades, Toyota had always offered the Camry with a V6 for those who wanted more power from their family sedan. And for a while, it even built an extra-sporty TRD version of the Camry V6 for those who really wanted something different.
The Camry V6 is far from the only enthusiast-friendly midsize sedan to leave the market in the 2020s, though. The Honda Accord 2.0T and Mazda6 Turbo are also gone, so those looking for a more powerful alternative to the Camry have fewer options than ever. But there is one notable model that keeps the performance sedan alive for 2026, and that would be the Hyundai Sonata N-Line.
Hyundai to the Rescue?
The Sonata has long been Hyundai's answer to the Camry, and unlike the current Toyota, the 2026 Sonata offers buyers the choice of three different powertrains. There's a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a 2.0-liter hybrid four-cylinder, and, most notably for enthusiasts, a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder present in the N-Line model. The Sonata N-Line is a rare bird in today's market: it's more powerful and sportier than mainstream, entry-level sedans but not a dedicated, performance model like Hyundai's full-blown Elantra N. In other words, it carries on the spirit of the old Camry SE V6 or TRD.
With an output of 290 hp, the N-Line isn't quite as powerful as the old, 301-hp Camry V6, but it has a lot more torque at 310 lb-ft. Compared to the 2026 Camry's 225 or 232 hp, it's no contest. Car and Driver clocked the N-Line's 0-60 mph time at 5.4 seconds, while the hybrid Camry comes in around 6.8 seconds (again, in Car and Driver's testing). Another advantage for the Sonata N-Line is that the Camry uses Toyota's efficient but unexciting e-CVT transmission, while the Hyundai has an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.
We reviewed a 2024 Sonata N-Line and our behind-the-wheel impressions backed all of this up. We found the N-Line to be fun to drive and especially quick in a straight line, even if it didn't have the hard-edged handling of something like an Elantra N. But Sonatas and Camrys have never been about track-ready handling, so that isn't a big issue.
Hyundai Sonata N-Line vs. Toyota Camry XSE
The Hyundai Sonata N-Line's price should make it even more appealing to those who miss the old Toyota Camry V6. For 2026, the Sonata N-Line has an MSRP of $37,145 after destination, which is more expensive than a base 2026 Camry but in line with the Camry XSE, which has a base MSRP (including destination) of $36,395 before any options or packages are added. Considering all the extra power that the N-Line brings to the table, it almost seems like a bargain.
One area where the Sonata N-Line will never match the 2026 Camry, though, is in fuel economy. Being a hybrid, the Camry XSE offers a very impressive 47/45 city-highway mpg rating, while the Sonata N-Line's turbocharged engine is rated at just 23/32 mpg. One other thing to consider is that the Sonata N-Line is FWD-only, while all versions of the Camry can be optioned with AWD.
As we said earlier, for the vast majority of buyers, the Camry Hybrid is more than enough. It's not underpowered by any means, and our review showed the 2025 Camry to be an all-around great family car. But if you want a roomy, modern, and relatively affordable sedan with serious power under the hood and don't mind trading some fuel economy for it, the Hyundai Sonata N-Line is the one to go for. It's likely the last of a dying breed.