Looking For A 2026 Camry Alternative? This One Is At The Right Price Point With More HP

When Toyota moved its Camry sedan to an all-hybrid powertrain for the 2025 model year, it was a big improvement across the board for the most part. With 225 hp in total (or 235 hp with optional AWD), the modern-day Camry's hybrid powertrain is, by all metrics, a major upgrade from the old base four-cylinder engine that powered earlier models. The hybrid's performance should be more than adequate for most buyers, with a notable improvement in both power and fuel economy compared to the old setup.

However, the one big thing that the Camry lost when the 2025 model arrived was the old V6 engine — or any sort of engine upgrade beyond the base hybrid unit. For decades, Toyota had always offered the Camry with a V6 for those who wanted more power from their family sedan. And for a while, it even built an extra-sporty TRD version of the Camry V6 for those who really wanted something different.

The Camry V6 is far from the only enthusiast-friendly midsize sedan to leave the market in the 2020s, though. The Honda Accord 2.0T and Mazda6 Turbo are also gone, so those looking for a more powerful alternative to the Camry have fewer options than ever. But there is one notable model that keeps the performance sedan alive for 2026, and that would be the Hyundai Sonata N-Line.