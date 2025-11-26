Who Makes Fram Oil Filters?

The company that originally made Fram Oil Filters was created by Frederick Franklin and T. Edward Aldham in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1932. They create their company's name by combining the first two letters of Franklin's name with the last two of Aldham's name. Fram created an easily replaceable oil filtering element for automotive engines. Prior to this development, oil filters were tough to remove and replace. The first Fram oil filters were hand assembled, later being produced by mass production techniques, and today are made internationally, with some filters being made in China and Mexico. Today's Fram filters do not rank very highly when compared to other filter brands, but the role of the oil filter is an important one as far as your engine is concerned.

The most recent owner of Fram Oil Filters is First Brands Group, which acquired Fram, along with Autolite spark plugs, from the Rank Group Ltd. in 2019. The company is privately held and solely owned by Patrick James, a Malaysian national who built a huge business empire by acquiring a new automotive-related company every year before declaring bankruptcy in September 2025. Some financing schemes involving factoring led to a November 3, 2025, lawsuit against James, alleging that he "diverted hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars from the company to himself, his trust, and related entities," and "secretly pilfered some of the Company's assets to fund his and his family's lavish lifestyle." As of this writing, a U.S. bankruptcy judge has ordered an investigation into the First Brands situation.