What You Should Know Before Buying A Security Camera From Costco
Deciding which home security camera is right for you can be tricky. After all, there are several different brands on the market, and some are better than others. But deciding where to purchase a camera can also be tough. They're available at nearly all major retail chains, including Costco, which has five gadgets that are worth buying, according to users. But before you decide to pick one up the next time you're in Costco, you should know that you could end up spending as little as $50 or as much as $550.
Costco has several brands to choose from, like Arlo, Eufy, and Ring, whose cameras are now 4K and include impressive smart features. There are also five camera types available: bullet, combination, floodlight, a pan/tilt/zoom option, and more advanced security cameras as well. The cameras' resolution ranges from 1080p up to 4K, and different cameras may offer different features. Audio recording, motion detection, night vision, and two-way communication are just some of the features offered.
If you need an indoor camera instead of an outdoor model, or if you need a set that has both, Costco has a decent selection. You can have a camera delivered to your home instead of buying it in-store, but the selection may vary based on your location. Also, some of the options require a member sign-in before you can move forward with your purchase.
Reviews, installation, warranty, and more
There aren't a ton of reviews for security cameras sold at Costco, though some are top-rated options you can buy in 2025. As of this writing, only 12 reviews have four stars or more, while 16 have two to three stars, and 17 are one-star reviews. However, there's quite a bit of overlap on the cameras reviewed, so you'll want to do some research before ordering. For example, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera with Solar Panel has a 4.2 overall, but of the 549 reviews, nearly 200 are under five stars.
Though Costco partners with ADT for smart home security system installation, the same service isn't offered for the cameras. So it will be a DIY project, unless otherwise noted on the camera's listing. When it comes to your camera's warranty, you'll need to contact the manufacturer. Costco does not have a blanket warranty that covers its selection of security cameras. However, Costco does have a dedicated phone number for its warranty services department, which should be able to point you in the right direction if you have a problem.
You'll need to contact the camera manufacturer for ongoing support as well, though Costco does have a technical support page on its website. If you need to return your security camera, you have 90 days from the date you received it to do so. In-store purchases must be returned at a Costco location, and online orders can be returned there as well.