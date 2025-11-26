What You Should Know Before Buying A Security Camera From Costco

Deciding which home security camera is right for you can be tricky. After all, there are several different brands on the market, and some are better than others. But deciding where to purchase a camera can also be tough. They're available at nearly all major retail chains, including Costco, which has five gadgets that are worth buying, according to users. But before you decide to pick one up the next time you're in Costco, you should know that you could end up spending as little as $50 or as much as $550.

Costco has several brands to choose from, like Arlo, Eufy, and Ring, whose cameras are now 4K and include impressive smart features. There are also five camera types available: bullet, combination, floodlight, a pan/tilt/zoom option, and more advanced security cameras as well. The cameras' resolution ranges from 1080p up to 4K, and different cameras may offer different features. Audio recording, motion detection, night vision, and two-way communication are just some of the features offered.

If you need an indoor camera instead of an outdoor model, or if you need a set that has both, Costco has a decent selection. You can have a camera delivered to your home instead of buying it in-store, but the selection may vary based on your location. Also, some of the options require a member sign-in before you can move forward with your purchase.