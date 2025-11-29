What Happens To Cruise Ships After They're Retired?

Cruise ships are so massive that some of them are actually bigger than aircraft carriers. But like any other vessel on the ocean, they don't last forever. When their eventual end comes, cruise lines sometimes sell retiring ships to other companies, who repurpose them in various ways. This was the case with the Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth 2, which are now floating hotels in California and Dubai, respectively.

Sometimes, cruise ships are rebranded and continue sailing the world after they're sold. For example, Margaritaville at Sea's newest addition, the Beachcomber, was actually purchased from Costa Cruises. In fact, this is the third ship the Jimmy Buffet-inspired cruise line has bought from Costa. However, the Majesty of the Seas, once one of Royal Caribbean's biggest ships, didn't get a new lease on life. It was sold to Greek ferry company Seajets in 2020. For years, the deteriorating ship has been docked, with no signs of sailing again.

If there is no demand for a ship to be repurposed, it may be scrapped. This was the fate for several Carnival cruise ships over the years, including the Ecstasy, the Fantasy, and the Sensation, among others. The decision to scrap a cruise ship is typically made for a variety of reasons, which can include renovation costs. Essentially, any money spent to modernize an older, outdated ship could ultimately result in a net loss. Some of these ships eventually end up in the largest cruise ship graveyard in the world.