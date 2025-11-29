What Happens To Cruise Ships After They're Retired?
Cruise ships are so massive that some of them are actually bigger than aircraft carriers. But like any other vessel on the ocean, they don't last forever. When their eventual end comes, cruise lines sometimes sell retiring ships to other companies, who repurpose them in various ways. This was the case with the Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth 2, which are now floating hotels in California and Dubai, respectively.
Sometimes, cruise ships are rebranded and continue sailing the world after they're sold. For example, Margaritaville at Sea's newest addition, the Beachcomber, was actually purchased from Costa Cruises. In fact, this is the third ship the Jimmy Buffet-inspired cruise line has bought from Costa. However, the Majesty of the Seas, once one of Royal Caribbean's biggest ships, didn't get a new lease on life. It was sold to Greek ferry company Seajets in 2020. For years, the deteriorating ship has been docked, with no signs of sailing again.
If there is no demand for a ship to be repurposed, it may be scrapped. This was the fate for several Carnival cruise ships over the years, including the Ecstasy, the Fantasy, and the Sensation, among others. The decision to scrap a cruise ship is typically made for a variety of reasons, which can include renovation costs. Essentially, any money spent to modernize an older, outdated ship could ultimately result in a net loss. Some of these ships eventually end up in the largest cruise ship graveyard in the world.
Cruise ship recycling and shipbreaking
A cruise line can still make some cash from scrapping ships. That money comes from the sale of metal from the ship's structure and any other components not previously removed for other use by the company. Much of the boat is recycled, and its parts can even find a second life on a new cruise ship.
Much like the construction of a cruise ship can take a while, the deconstruction of a ship is no simple task. Also known as breaking, the process takes place in several different locations around the world, including Bangladesh, India, and the United Kingdom. Though breaking facilities can operate efficiently and are often well-equipped to handle ships of all sizes, the work is considered to be very dangerous for the crews doing it. It's also hazardous for the environment if the toxic materials onboard aren't properly handled.
Though the industry is regulated, some shipbreaking companies have recently come under fire. In late November 2025, a coalition comprised of European and Turkish leaders openly urged the European Union (EU) to withdraw approvals for certain ship recycling facilities. The group alleged that practices for one of these facilities in Turkey were posing environmental and public health risks.