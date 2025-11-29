Is It Legal To Check Your Phone At A Red Light? Here's What CA Law Says

With 39,431,263 residents, California is the most populated state in the country. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's also home to two of the top cities with some of the worst traffic: Los Angeles and San Francisco. It's a given that many Californians spend a lot of time on the roads, and nearly all of them have cell phones.

The hands-free law in California was first passed in 2008 and prohibited drivers from using a cell phone while driving, unless it was equipped with hands-free technology. A year later, the law made texting while driving illegal. And since 2017, California Vehicle Code § 23123.5 has made holding and using your phone while driving illegal, aiming to stop distracted drivers who are scrolling social feeds or checking e-mails while behind the wheel.

The 2017 revision allows drivers to use their device only if it's firmly mounted to a windshield, dashboard, or center console (as long as it doesn't block the driver's view), and can be operated with voice commands. Drivers are only allowed to touch the device briefly to turn it on or off. In June 2025, the California Court of Appeals (Sixth Appellate District) agreed that the law was initially meant to prevent both visual and mental distractions, so merely holding a cell phone to check a navigation app or skip a song — even while stopped at a red light — is illegal. Drivers under 18 have never been allowed to use a cell phone under any circumstances.