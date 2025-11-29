Red Light Not Turning Green? You May Be Able To Help The Sensor Detect Your Car

Modern traffic light technology isn't just a simple sequence of red, yellow, and green. It's a complex detection system designed to manage traffic flow based on real-time demand. The very first "smart" traffic lights used pressure plates, but modern systems rely on infrared sensors, cameras, or inductive loops to detect a vehicle. When cars reach the line, the approach system sends a signal that triggers the green-light cycle.

While this technology is typically reliable, there may be rare circumstances where a traffic light is malfunctioning or your vehicle is too small for the sensors to detect it. This is the reason why motorcycles can get stuck at traffic lights, for example. However, it is more likely that your vehicle is not positioned correctly to allow the sensors to detect it.

The best way to help the sensor detect your car is to position the vehicle directly over the loop's most sensitive area. These are usually the embedded cut lines in the pavement, which you'll want to make sure not to roll past too much. If you are riding a motorcycle, stopping directly over the cut line can improve detection, and some riders have even reported trying to put the kickstand down to help the system work.