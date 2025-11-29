How Reliable Is The CFMOTO 450SS? Here's What Owners Say
Right in the center of CFMoto's sportbike lineup is the peppy mid-range 450SS. It's positioned between the entry-level 300SS and the brand's current top-tier sportbike, the 675SS. Flanked on both sides by relative performance extremes, the 450SS is an appealing choice for riders who want a bit more performance from their bike but are still on a budget. After all, the 450SS has a seriously approachable price of just $5,699 (not including freight and destination fees). The middleweight CFMoto bike also has a good set of features for the class, but there's a question that plagues the mind of many CFMoto shoppers these days: How reliable is it?
CFMoto is a relatively new manufacturer, founded in the late 1980s, and they've only entered into the business of making sport bikes recently after a few decades on the market. Their motorcycles are manufactured in Thailand and China, as well as at a new facility in Mexico that opened in 2023. Lots of people hate on CFMoto motorcycles and don't have the trust built up for these bikes that they do for brands with a long-term established record of reliability. With the 450SS, in particular, it seems like opinions on reliability are a bit of a mixed bag. Some owners praise the bikes and tell stories of uninterrupted ownership, while others lament their purchases and try to steer new riders away from the brand.
A few issues with the 450SS aren't uncommon
I haven't had the opportunity to do a long-term riding and ownership test with the 450SS just yet, so I turned to owners and forums to find some information. Naturally, there were plenty of riders who have shared their experiences, both good and bad. There are several CFMoto 450SS owners online that have complained about overheating issues, while others reported high-temps during riding after installing aftermarket parts like radiator grille protectors. What's more, a common issue amongst owners who post about the bike seems to be that the coolant was overfilled or that it leaked.
More than a few owners have posted online with stories of coolant leaks, coolant overflow, and blown fuses on cooling fans. As some owners have also noted, resale value of the CFMoto motorcycle is a bit low compared to brands with an established history and a reputation for reliability like Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. Since CFMoto is a relatively new brand with such low starting prices, it's hard to sell a used version for good money.
Plenty of riders have found it overall to be reliable
It's not all leaks and overheating issues with the 450SS, however. For a number of owners, the experience with their 450SS bikes has been issue-free. Riders remind potential new buyers to keep up with maintenance, but otherwise they say they've gone thousands of miles (or kilometers) without issues of any type. Street riding and track riding alike can be without issues for many owners, as well as long-distance road trips. Some riders even boast about their high-RPM riding styles, ease of wheelies, and the bike's reliability along the way.
Keeping on top of regular maintenance and service like oil changes, chain lubrications, and tire pressure should help riders of all kinds, 450SS owners included. Other owners note the two-year warranty included on the bike as an upside of ownership. With a limited dealership network, though, not every new CFMoto owner will be able to quickly drop their bike at a service center for warranty repairs. Consider just how close you are to a dealer (or a shop that can work on CFMoto bikes) before you buy. Of course, it may also be worthwhile to keep an eye out for coolant levels and any potential leaks, considering many owners have noted this problem online. An overheating issue can cause big damage to your motorcycle.