How Reliable Is The CFMOTO 450SS? Here's What Owners Say

Right in the center of CFMoto's sportbike lineup is the peppy mid-range 450SS. It's positioned between the entry-level 300SS and the brand's current top-tier sportbike, the 675SS. Flanked on both sides by relative performance extremes, the 450SS is an appealing choice for riders who want a bit more performance from their bike but are still on a budget. After all, the 450SS has a seriously approachable price of just $5,699 (not including freight and destination fees). The middleweight CFMoto bike also has a good set of features for the class, but there's a question that plagues the mind of many CFMoto shoppers these days: How reliable is it?

CFMoto is a relatively new manufacturer, founded in the late 1980s, and they've only entered into the business of making sport bikes recently after a few decades on the market. Their motorcycles are manufactured in Thailand and China, as well as at a new facility in Mexico that opened in 2023. Lots of people hate on CFMoto motorcycles and don't have the trust built up for these bikes that they do for brands with a long-term established record of reliability. With the 450SS, in particular, it seems like opinions on reliability are a bit of a mixed bag. Some owners praise the bikes and tell stories of uninterrupted ownership, while others lament their purchases and try to steer new riders away from the brand.