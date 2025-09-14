How Fast Is The CFMoto 450SS & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

The 450SS is in a relatively small class of bikes. It's larger than most entry-level sport bikes like small-but-quick Yamaha R3, Suzuki GSX250R, and Honda CBR300R, but much smaller and less-powerful than the 600cc offerings from those same brands. The CFMOTO 450SS' most properly-sized competition comes from bikes like the quick Kawasaki Ninja 500 and the Honda CBR500R, but just how well does the 450SS stack up? The numbers are pretty close between all three bikes.

The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc parallel-twin that makes 51 hp and 31.7 lb-ft, while the CBR500R uses a slightly larger 471cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 hp and 31.7 lb-ft. If it's a power competition, these three bikes are all pretty well-matched. The CFMOTO 450SS, however, undercuts a lot of its rivals when it comes to price.

CFMOTO's bikes are made in China, as are their engines, which is part of a recipe that makes their motorcycles relatively inexpensive. The 450SS, for example, has a starting price of $5,699 (not including destination fees). Non-ABS versions of the Ninja 500 are slightly cheaper at $5,949 (including $650 destination fee), but the 450SS has ABS as standard. Add ABS brakes to the Ninja 500 and the price goes up by $600. Meanwhile, the CBR500R has an MSRP of $7,999, well above the CFMOTO's much more reasonable price.