5 Of The Best Yamaha Motorcycle Models To Buy Used (According To Owners)

Starting the list with one of the lightest and most sought-after Yamaha bikes, the R3. Initially launched in 2015, the R3 has been the company's entry point to its sports series. Powered by a 321cc parallel-twin engine producing 42 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque, it may not sound very powerful and does lack in power compared to something like a Ninja 400/500. What it lacks in power, it makes up for in other aspects compared to other bikes in its segment, mainly because of its rev-happy nature, a more sophisticated suspension, and its gorgeous looks. According to experts, the Yamaha R3 has best-in-class suspension tuning. It balances stiffness without overdoing it and without sacrificing comfort. Besides these advantages, it is also a very good-looking beginner bike. Drawing inspiration from a poster-worthy R1, it looks great, especially in its signature blue colour.

According to some riders, the R3 is also a more beginner-friendly package. Its main rival, the Ninja 400/500, uses lighter clutch springs that allow slips when you open the throttle, which causes the clutch to wear out faster. This is good for smooth shifting at low speeds, but can also make the bike tricky to shift gears when riding spiritedly. The Yamaha R3 doesn't have that issue; its clutch is reportedly very light and smooth, with no extra slippage, making it ideal for beginners.

In terms of pricing, an early-gen 2015–2017 Yamaha R3 can be seen on classifieds for just under $3,000, which is an absolute bargain. While you're looking at somewhere around $4,000–5,000 for a newer Gen 2 model with fewer miles. Still a great deal.