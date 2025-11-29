5 Home Depot Finds To Upgrade Your Utility Trailer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot feels like a playground for anyone who regularly works with their hands or loves a project, full of great finds for expert DIYers, all the tools and materials needed to start a garden in your backyard, and handy items for off-road enthusiasts. If you spend enough time there, you might have come across some tools most people don't know they can rent from Home Depot, one of which is a utility trailer.
Renting a utility trailer can help you in a pinch, but if you find yourself regularly needing to borrow someone's truck or haphazardly balancing and strapping in large materials because there's limited space in your vehicle, it might be worth investing in your own. You can find a few high-quality utility trailers through Home Depot, but if you want broader options, check with Lowe's or Tractor Supply instead. Once you own a utility trailer, Home Depot is one of the best places to shop for gear to upgrade it. Here are five of our favorite finds you can use to upgrade your utility trailer.
Buyers Products 3-Position Landscape Trimmer Rack
As long as you have an open-style utility trailer, you can get use out of this 3-Position Landscape Trimmer Rack. It attaches to either side of a trailer, weighs 18.5 pounds by itself, and can securely hold up to three gas-powered trimmers at once. Each trimmer gets its own rack spot with a two-point latching system and individual locking for security and vinyl-coated pockets to prevent scratching and minimize rattly movement.
Then, thanks to all-steel construction and a powder-coated exterior, this rack is durable in all weather and able to resist corrosion. While the rack is technically designed to fit three trimmers, or weed eaters, it can likely hold any three lawn tools with a pole. This could include a different motor-powered tool, like a pole saw, or simpler gardening tools, like a shovel or a rake. An upgrade like this makes a world of difference for those using their utility trailers to grow a lawn care business, but it's also helpful for those who own a lot of land or share tools among friends and family.
Husky Ratchet Tie-Down Strap
If you have a utility trailer, you should have at least one good ratchet strap on hand. You never know when you might need to secure something heavy, wheeled, or loose on your trailer. A tie-down ratchet strap can help you do that much easier than plain old rope or cords.
The Husky Ratchet Tie-Down Strap at Home Depot is a fan-favorite, with an average rating of 4.8 stars and over 1,200 reviews at the time of writing. It's a 2-inch wide strap made with thick polyester webbing that's weather-resistant, UV-protected, and has a working load limit of 3,333 pounds and a break strength of 10,000 pounds. The strap is 27-feet-long, comes equipped with a double J-hook tie-down end made of steel, and has a ratcheting buckle that makes it easy to tighten and secure whatever you're trying to hold down.
If you need a full breakdown on everything there is to know about this versatile tool for your utility trailer, check out our guide on how to set up and use ratchet straps.
CargoSmart Aluminum Loading Ramps
These durable Aluminum Loading Ramps from CargoSmart will make loading and unloading anything with wheels on and off of your utility trailer much easier. This includes heavy vehicles like ATVs, dirt bikes, and riding mowers, as well as lighter, but unruly machines like traditional push mowers and garden tillers.
One purchase includes two ramps, each of which measures 12 inches wide by 78 inches long and made with a rust-proof and lightweight aluminum material. Each ramp can support a max load of 625 pounds, so together, they boast a shared load capacity of 1,250.
Both ramps have non-slip traction treads and cut outs that help grip the wheel and keep it on track and an angled plate at the top to make it easier for whatever you're rolling up to move from the ramp to the trailer bed. They might be a little bulky to store when not in use, but the trade-off is that they're ready to go with no preparation whatsoever when you need them.
TowSmart Under Trailer Light Kit
Adding lights to the underside of your utility trailer is practical, safe, and a bit of fun. It'll help your utility trailer stay visible to other vehicles on the road at night and under poor light conditions, like rain and fog. Less practically, it's just fun to add lights to your trailer and connect them with the vehicle towing the trailer.
With TowSmart's Under Trailer Light Kit, people behind you will be able to see brake lights, turn signals, and lit tail lights from your trailer, not just your vehicle. The kit comes with two LED tail lights that can last up to 100,000 hours and easily withstand extreme weather conditions, two clearance lights for the sides of your trailer, a license plate bracket, all the mounting hardware you'll need, and a 20-foot wiring harness. This kit works well for trailers under 80 inches wide.
If you want to make your utility trailer even more visible on the road, you can also add a 4-Pack of 18-inch Red Reflective Strips to your Home Depot cart. They come with a strong adhesive and a hard-wearing film exterior designed to resist cracking over time.
Better Built Trailer Tongue Box
Inherently, a utility trailer is designed to add extra cargo space to your vehicle, whether you're using it to cart around a few large items or a ton of smaller ones. But you can add even more organized storage space to your utility trailer by investing in a tongue box. If you're unfamiliar with the terminology, a utility trailer tongue is the front part of the frame that's V-shaped and connects to a vehicle's hitch. At the wide part of that triangle shape, there's plenty of space to hold a cargo box.
This Better Built Trailer Tongue Box from Home Depot fits most trailer tongues, with dimensions of 16.5 x 39 x 12 inches, but make sure you measure your trailer before buying. It's constructed with rust-resistant aluminum and full-seal weather stripping, a self-rising gas spring that lets you easily open the box with one hand, and a locking paddle latch that'll keep everything inside secure while you're driving. According to customer reviews, this tongue box is easy to install with drill holes where you need to bolt it to your utility trailer.
Methodology
To compile this list of items from Home Depot you can use to upgrade your utility trailer, we performed a few simple searches on the Home Depot website to gather a good variety of options for you.
Each item we included has a minimum of 100 customer reviews at the time of writing, with only one exception. The 3-Position Rack Holder from Buyers Products only has 19 reviews at Home Depot, but it's a product that adds a lot of value to a utility trailer and has also accumulated positive reviews at Lowe's, Tractor Supply, and other online retailers.
We also wanted to select items with an average rating of at least four stars to ensure they're high-quality picks that are worth your money. Some of the items on our list have an even higher average, with one even reaching 4.8 stars with over 1,200 reviews.