This Popular Tiny Travel Trailer Got An Awesome Off-Road Upgrade

Few automotive and outdoor movements have grown more in the last several years than overlanding. Outdoor hobbyists have been overlanding in practice for a long time, but the modern, popularized world of overlanding is defined by heavily accessorized and upgraded off-road vehicles that aren't just made to tackle tough terrain, but also to be more livable when away from civilization.

One problem, though, is that a lot of today's popular overlanding vehicles, like the Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Wrangler, don't necessarily have enough room for sleeping or escaping the elements. You can run out of room quickly when traveling with lots of gear or with multiple people, and this is one reason why rooftop tents are a popular upgrade for serious overlanding enthusiasts.

There's another option, though, for overlanders who have outgrown their rig or those who just want to go trailer camping in less accessible areas — the tiny, off-road-ready travel trailer. Scamp is one of the most established names in the tiny trailer business, having been around since the early 1970s (with roots that go back even further). It has recently debuted a new model called the Scamp X that takes a classic design and gives it a big boost in go-anywhere ability. Let's take a look at why an option like the Scamp-X could potentially provide an ideal blend of traditional travel trailer camping and nimble, off-road adventure.