This Popular Tiny Travel Trailer Got An Awesome Off-Road Upgrade
Few automotive and outdoor movements have grown more in the last several years than overlanding. Outdoor hobbyists have been overlanding in practice for a long time, but the modern, popularized world of overlanding is defined by heavily accessorized and upgraded off-road vehicles that aren't just made to tackle tough terrain, but also to be more livable when away from civilization.
One problem, though, is that a lot of today's popular overlanding vehicles, like the Toyota 4Runner or Jeep Wrangler, don't necessarily have enough room for sleeping or escaping the elements. You can run out of room quickly when traveling with lots of gear or with multiple people, and this is one reason why rooftop tents are a popular upgrade for serious overlanding enthusiasts.
There's another option, though, for overlanders who have outgrown their rig or those who just want to go trailer camping in less accessible areas — the tiny, off-road-ready travel trailer. Scamp is one of the most established names in the tiny trailer business, having been around since the early 1970s (with roots that go back even further). It has recently debuted a new model called the Scamp X that takes a classic design and gives it a big boost in go-anywhere ability. Let's take a look at why an option like the Scamp-X could potentially provide an ideal blend of traditional travel trailer camping and nimble, off-road adventure.
An alternative to camping in a tent
Depending on your specific needs, an off-road-oriented travel trailer can have a lot of benefits. For one, you get extra sleeping and living space while avoiding the massive costs that come with a dedicated off-road RV or camper setup. You can also simply detach the trailer and leave it at home when you aren't out in the woods on a long-distance expedition or multi-day camping trip.
Another benefit of the Scamp X in particular is that it has a dry weight of just under 2,000 pounds, which means you don't need a full-size pickup or SUV to tow it. That weight puts it easily within the towing capacity of popular mid-sized off-road vehicles like the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tacoma, or a four-door Jeep Wrangler. Even better, depending on how you load it, it may still be light enough to be towed by lighter-duty, car-based crossovers like the Ford Bronco Sport, Honda Passport, or Subaru Outback. When loaded up with passengers and gear, the Scamp X has a gross vehicle weight rating of 3,500 pounds.
A tiny trailer like the Scamp 13 is already known for being light and nimble, which comes in handy both in cities and cramped camping areas. But the Scamp-X takes that performance further, with several off-road upgrades that should come in handy when being towed along tough trails or by someone trying to discover that scenic, hard-to-access camping spot.
Small trailer, big adventure
Among the off-road upgrades on the 2026 Scamp X are Timbren off-road suspension, a skid plate to protect the trailer body, and a set of 15-inch off-road wheels and tires. And in the real world, that all makes for some pretty impressive capability, thanks to 18 inches of ground clearance with 17 inches of approach angle and 22 inches of departure angle.
The Scamp X's interior will likely seem cramped if you are used to the larger travel trailers typically towed by pickup trucks, but it's well equipped for its size. Features include a U-shaped dinette that folds out into a bed, a full kitchen, and either a front sofa/bunk or a bath/shower, depending on which of the two available layouts (Trek and Altitude, respectively) you choose. The Scamp X's starting price of $28,495 might sound like quite a lot for such a tiny trailer, but it's right in line with the rest of Scamp's lineup, which includes some models that are as long as 19 feet. Scamp's signature durable fiberglass construction and the classic styling are both present on the X, as well as all its other offerings.
Don't necessarily need the name or the rugged off-road upgrades of the Scamp-X, but still intrigued by the idea of a small, lightweight travel trailer that can be towed behind a normal car? There are tons of options out there, including these 15 trailers light enough to be towed behind a Tesla.