Is It Possible To Raise The Titanic?

After hitting the iceberg just before midnight on the night of April 14, 1912, it only took the RMS Titanic a mere two and a half hours to sink below the waves. Over 700 people survived, many of whom later claimed they saw with their own eyes the ship break into two pieces before sinking. However, there was still a prevailing belief — held mainly by those who were never there and didn't experience the tragedy firsthand — that it could somehow be successfully salvaged. Today, that answer is a most resounding no. In fact, not only can it not be raised without utterly destroying it, but it shouldn't even be touched.

Believe it or not, the Titanic wasn't discovered until 1985, mainly because of the location of its remains in the North Atlantic Ocean. The wreckage is 346 nautical miles off the coast of St. John's, Canada, at some 12,500 feet (2.5 miles) below the waves. Once discovered, additional expeditions were made, and it was unequivocally verified that the ship had indeed split into two and sat approximately 2,000 feet apart. What's more, the debris field covered nearly 15 square miles.

Over the last 40 years, some incredible discoveries have been made, including the identification of a bacterium, "Halomonas titanicae," which forms icicle-like structures known as rusticles. Unfortunately, this bacteria has already consumed chunks of the iron structure to the point that any recovery effort would be quite impossible. Sadly, experts believe that many of the Titanic's currently recognizable parts will eventually disintegrate altogether, possibly within our lifetime.