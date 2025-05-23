Why The Titanic Shipwreck Could Disappear In Your Lifetime

Considered the most immense and opulent passenger vessel of its time, the Titanic boasted 10 decks, a length of 852.5 feet, and a variety of amenities such as a swimming pool (the first ship to offer one), a luxurious bath house, and even an in-house barber. Sadly, as most are aware, while the Titanic excelled in size and lavishness, it equally lacked emergency preparedness. On the ship's voyage toward New York in 1912, the crew was unable to avoid striking an iceberg, and the mammoth vessel disappeared under the surface of the Atlantic.

Titanic rests at a depth of around 12,500 feet or 2.3 miles below the surface. This means the ship resides in the ocean's "midnight zone," named for its unceasing darkness. At around 380 atmospheres of pressure, the crash site is dangerous for humans to visit, as evidenced by the recent Ocean Gate submersible disaster. In fact, there are only 10 subs that are certified to go to the Titanic. However, time is running out.

The remains of this iconic shipwreck are breaking down due to corrosion, living bacteria, and ocean currents. Some microbes are feeding off the ship's metal surfaces, while others are consuming the corrosive rust. In addition, researchers have also discovered organisms causing the production of Sulfur, which then turns into sulfuric acid, further eroding the ship's surface.

