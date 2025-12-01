Here's What Actually Happens If You Get Left Behind By A Cruise Ship

If you've ever been on a cruise, then you know how much fun it can be sailing to exotic locations. But for people who have fought traffic, followed bad directions, or just ran out of time, the prospect of missing the ship is terrifying. However, the major cruise lines have addressed this very thing, and it's as complicated as you might expect.

Norwegian Cruise Line states that if you miss the boat, and have to rent a car, or buy a plane ticket to fly to the next port, the money comes out of your pocket and won't be refunded. You must be back onboard no later than one hour before departure time. Royal Caribbean, who has the largest cruise ship on the water, also won't reimburse you for any money spent getting back onboard. In fact, the company states that if you're not onboard at least 90 minutes before the ship is scheduled to leave, it's considered a cancellation. This applies not only to ports of call where you've missed the boat, but to initial travel day as well.

You also won't get any help from Carnival Cruise Line, who's quick to point out that following shipboard time is a must. The other companies communicate this too, as ship time may be different than the time of the city you step into when you deboard the boat. It's up to you to follow the ship's clock, as that's the one the crew is using to determine departure times.